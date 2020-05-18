UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Hugging “really violates the whole concept of social distancing,” said Dr. David Reuben, the chief of the division of geriatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “There’s a time for every purpose under heaven and it’s not the time for hugs.” (UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley is also quoted.)

“The reality of it is, as Dr. Bright said, that would be if everything goes right.… I don’t think there has been an example of everything going right. We do need to have optimism. We have good scientists. We have people who are working on this problem,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

Till von Wachter is professor of economics at UCLA. He studied how things goes for recession grads, from both high school and college. “Workers entering the labor market during the recession fare initially worse than their more lucky peers that graduated in the economic expansion,” said von Wachter.

“For the first time in a long, long time, we are actually feeling personally in danger every day, every shift, every patient. Because we just can’t tell yet who has COVID and we can’t tell if they’re shedding virus. So we have to take it as if everybody is actually sick,” said UCLA’s Dr. Mark Morocco.

Advocates for HIV-positive people said states drafting such laws should be careful not to make them so broad that they punish poor and minority communities, as studies show HIV criminalization has, according to the Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law and Public Policy at UCLA School of Law… Several studies have found HIV criminalization laws targeted minorities, said Brad Sears, associate dean of Public Interest Law at UCLA Law School. Those laws were created in response to a negative stereotype of “a predatory gay or bisexual man,” he said.

Researchers remain hopeful based on previous success with using convalescent plasma to treat infectious disease, said Alyssa Ziman, medical director of the clinical laboratories at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. The treatment dates back to 1891 and was used during the 1918 flu pandemic, the 2002 SARS epidemic, and the Ebola outbreak in 2014. “We know from history that we have used convalescent plasma for different illnesses,” Ziman told VICE.

Data recently compiled by the Institute on Inequality and Democracy at UCLA shows that 68 percent of black residents and 62 percent of Latinx residents in LA County are renters, compared to 46 percent of whites.

Consumers spent less on luxury items and more on essentials like food, said Nicole DeHoratius, a professor at UCLA Anderson School of Management who specializes in retail operations management, in an email.… “The pandemic has accelerated the need to have these digital capabilities in place to meet consumer demand.”

Paul Ong, the head of UCLA’s Center for Neighborhood Knowledge, says the virus is just the latest challenge to impede census participation. He says language barriers and a shift toward online participation can discourage those in lower-income areas.

California recently announced a partnership between its state public health department, UC San Francisco, and UC Los Angeles to create a 20-hour Covid-19 contact tracing “virtual training academy” to help the state reach the goal of having 20,000 tracers at its disposal.… Eric Bullard, Dean of Continuing Education and UCLA Extension, told me that the $8.7 million project, which is being funded by the California Department of Public Health, will ramp up to train 3,000 new contact tracers per week from now through the beginning of July.

“It’s going to look a lot more DIY,” said Tom Nunan, a professor at the School of Theater, Film & Television at UCLA. “You’re not going to see your favorite celebrities or personalities lit or made up. But that may be part of the charm of this.”

“I think it’s very unfortunate that this pandemic is exacerbating political partisan differences,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA. “And it’s unfortunate that we all haven’t been as active as possible to try to get beyond that and come together as a nation to address what really is a global public health crisis. It is too bad that we haven’t been able to put the politics behind us.”

Dr. David Hayes Bautista, director of the Center for Study of Latino Health and Culture at UCLA, shared results from his study on impacts of COVID-19 on uninsured Latinos. In California, Latinos are twice as likely as non-Latinos to lack health insurance coverage. He said because of this, the full picture of the spread of the disease is still unknown. “I think they have way underestimated the rates because a lot of communities do not have access to healthcare,” Hayes Bautista said.

Wash and disinfect your hands constantly, and wear gloves if it helps you to remember not to touch other surfaces if possible. Gloves aren’t always the best way to keep your hands free of COVID-19 germs, but [UCLA’s Dr. Jonathan] Fielding says they might help to remind you to keep your hands to yourself if possible, and to refrain from touching your face.

In general, [UCLA’s Dana] Hunnes says yogurt certainly has the capacity to be a healthy choice. “Fermented products, excluding alcohol, tend to have a lot of health benefits due to the healthy bacteria and yeasts used in the process,” she explains. Yogurt in particular can be high in protein, calcium, vitamins and especially probiotics, which help enhance your gut health. That said, as Hunnes has mentioned to me many times before, she cautions against consuming the casein (animal protein) found commonly in dairy products, including many yogurts, which is a possible tumor promoter.