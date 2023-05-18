UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

House Bill 1521 will require transgender people to use the bathrooms that correspond with their gender assigned at birth. A 2018 study from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law found no evidence that laws requiring transgender people to use the bathroom of their gender at birth lead to decreases in safety or privacy violations.

“Right now, a lot of doctors are reluctant to diagnose Alzheimer’s because, when they do, they don’t have options,” said Dr. April Thames, a psychiatry professor at UCLA’s Brain Research Institute who studies Alzheimer’s disease. “(But) if the drugs were insured, and the doctors had something to give those patients, that wouldn’t be the case.” … This month, health researchers at UCLA issued a report saying coverage for just Leqembi would run Medicare from $2 billion to $5 billion a year. That’s based on projections of 86,000 to 216,000 patients using the drug. Last year, UCLA issued a cost projection for Aduhelm that ranged from $7 billion to $37 billion a year based on the idea that a quarter of people on Medicare might eventually be using the drug.

A study led by researchers at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center suggests that IL-21, a soluble molecule involved in activating the immune system, can be a potential therapeutic target to help reduce endocrine autoimmune side effects caused by checkpoint inhibitor cancer therapy. … “Our study is the first to provide an in-depth look at the cause of checkpoint inhibitor associated thyroid autoimmunity in humans and highlights a potential pathway for preventing this treatment-related autoimmune toxicity,” said Dr. Melissa Lechner, an assistant professor of medicine in the division of endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and first author of the study.

A new study published in the journal Science Advances now offers part of the answer. Working with snails, researchers examined how established memories made the animals more likely to form new long-term memories of related future events that they might otherwise have ignored. … The researchers took the phenomenon of how past learning influences future learning “down to a single cell,” said David Glanzman, a cell biologist at the University of California, Los Angeles who was not involved in the study. He called it an attractive example “of using a simple organism to try to get understanding of behavioral phenomena that are fairly complex.”

A plan to extend enforcement hours at parking meters across San Francisco is facing strong opposition from the city’s restaurants and one of its most powerful politicians. … Those same [restaurant] workers might be behind some of the parking problems in San Francisco’s busiest neighborhoods, said Donald Shoup, an urban planning professor at UCLA who has long taken an interest in San Francisco’s parking problems. If implemented properly, he argued, the extended meter hours could actually boost the city’s restaurant business, not quash it.