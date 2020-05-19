UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“It just reinforces the fact that our history and our contemporary moment seem to give people the license to think that they can take life. The very fact that he looks at that video and sees exculpatory evidence in the face of what many of the rest of us see as a lynching in broad daylight, just underscores how distinct the worldviews are,” said UCLA’s Kimberlé Crenshaw.

Dylan Minor, an adjunct assistant professor at the Anderson School of Management of the University of California, Los Angeles, and a co-author of the 2015 paper on toxic workers, said that the Bulls’ success amid Jordan’s apparent abuse could simply reflect cultural differences: Behavior that is unacceptable in one environment may be accepted or even esteemed in another. It may also be the case that women and people of color are criticized more for behavior that is treated as unremarkable for white men.

Richard J. Jackson, a professor emeritus at the University of California at Los Angeles’s Fielding School of Public Health, who also worked at the CDC, said it is “unprecedented that you’d set up a competing system separate from the CDC. To set up a competing process to do this would appear to really undermine the CDC.”

“My biggest fear is that we’re going to see the resurgence that Dr. Fauci suggested in his testimony in front of Congress,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin is also quoted in the Los Angeles Times.)

The purchases generate sales taxes that could help offset billions of dollars in projected coronavirus-related revenue losses that California cities expect over the next two years. “Whenever you can hit three policy goals with a program, that’s really, really good,” said Lee Ohanian, an economist at the University of California Los Angeles.

From a public health perspective, wider testing could help determine the disease prevalence, though that would require random sampling, not people seeking to be tested, said Karin Michels, an epidemiology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. And testing asymptomatic people comes at the expense of those who can’t get a test. “In a perfect world, you want to test the whole state, you want to test the whole country,” Michels said. “We don’t have enough test kits for everybody right now.” (UCLA’s Dr. Jeffrey Klausner is also quoted.)

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Jody Heymann) Paid sick leave is the only way all workers in America can afford to stay home when they are sick and not spread the novel coronavirus to others. Yet, in a report released Thursday, the Federal Reserve found that one in five workers still had no paid sick leave in April as the pandemic raged, even after Congress passed an emergency paid sick leave law in March. That’s because Congress exempted large companies — who employ the bulk of the low-wage grocery, retail and delivery workers with no paid sick leave that we’ve come to rely on as “essential.”

(Column written by UCLA’s Tom Nunan) When charting the success or failure of various streaming channels, it’s easy to identify the early winners: Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. These three services also had the advantage of launching years earlier than other competition, giving them plenty of time to find their lanes and establish a loyal viewing audience. Where streaming gets much more interesting is in evaluating and predicting the outcomes of newer consumer options.

The CDC tally “is dramatically low,” said Aaron Littman, a teaching fellow specializing in prison law and policy at the law school of the University of California, Los Angeles. “We don’t have a particularly good handle” on COVID-19 infections in many correctional and detention facilities, “and in some places we have no handle at all.”

“There’s an implication here that hospitals are over-reporting their COVID patients because they have an economic advantage of doing so, [which] is really an outrageous claim,” UCLA senior fellow Gerald Kominski told the fact-checking site. He said any suggestion that patients may be put on ventilators out of financial gain, not medical need, “is basically saying physicians are violating their Hippocratic Oath … it would be like providing heart surgery on someone who doesn’t need it.”

“We are seeing the future in real time. I think this session (at AACR) will be remembered for when we saw the big data (showing) that these assays should be broadly applicable provided they have the appropriate regulatory agency approval. This will not take that long and it will change our practice,” said Dr. [Antonio] Ribas from University of California Los Angeles.