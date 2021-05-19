UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“We’ve had dry springs before, but that is just astonishing,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles and The Nature Conservancy. “And we’re still a few months out from seeing the worst of things.”

Distinguished Professor Glen MacDonald, whose research at the University of California Los Angeles’ Department of Geography focuses on water resources and environmental impacts of climate change, said the size of the fires is of particular importance. “We’re not actually seeing a statistically significant increase in the number of fires — we’re just seeing that the ones that get going, some of them are much, much bigger,” he told Newsweek. (Also: UCLA’s Stephanie Pincetl was quoted in Popular Science.)

“I feel that they are trying to be conservative,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “I think it’s very likely that the board, as we go out further and have more and more people vaccinated and go to extremely low levels of disease circulating in the population, I would anticipate that they would revisit these recommendations.”

Employers also need to involve their workers in return-to-work decisions, said Dr. Pouran D. Faghri, an adjunct professor in the department of environmental health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Let’s rethink work design,” she said. “Let’s think about how we can provide better mental health for employees to have better physical health to perform their jobs and use this as an opportunity, a starting point in the United States, and allow our workplaces to be a better place to work.”

A team of UCLA researchers, in a paper first published in May 2020 and updated later, found that “likely Trump voters” reduced their movements by 9% following a local stay-at-home order, “compared to a 21% reduction among their Clinton-voting neighbors, who face similar exposure risks and identical government orders.”

“I think you need to separate the recommendation into two parts. One is: what’s the science behind it? And I think there, the evidence is accumulating that the vaccines are preventing infection. That’s really terrific news, and we need to keep that in mind. And the second is: what’s the motivation for it?” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 2:30 mark). Also: UCLA’s Dr. Pauline Yi was interviewed on KABC-TV.

The findings were almost immediately put to work by researchers seeking to increase COVID-19 vaccination uptake. Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), tried replicating the strategy among people being treated at the UCLA Health system in February and March, and found that it “proved quite useful for nudging COVID-19 vaccination,” Milkman says.

“It doesn’t mean that you have to take your mask off,” Anne Rimoin, an epidemiology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Insider. “It means that you can take your mask off.” She added: “If you are still feeling vulnerable, if you’re somebody who has a compromised immune system, if you are in an area when you’re still higher transmission, then the conservative thing to do would be to continue to wear a mask in situations where you’re going to be around people where you don’t know what their vaccination status is.”

“If we don’t find ways to bring attention to the emotional suffering that people are coping with right now, it will turn into more serious problems,” says Vickie Mays, a professor of health policy and management at the University of California, Los Angeles, Fielding School of Public Health.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dorothy Chin) Trump is out of office, but his mishandling of the pandemic continues to have devastating long-term consequences on the United States — particularly on the health and welfare of communities of color. Trump’s early denial of the pandemic, active propagation of misinformation about mask-wearing and treatments and incoherent leadership harmed the country as a whole — but the outcome was much worse for some groups than others.

When the UCLA COVID-19 Health and Politics Project surveyed unvaccinated Americans, it found that roughly a third said they would be more likely to get the shot if they received $100. Incentives are so widely deployed and validated that citing specific research defending them feels almost silly—it’s like having to offer proof that the internal combustion engine makes cars go. (Also: Rolling Stone and Healthline.)

UCLA’s annual Quality of Life Index was recently released showing how the pandemic has impacted residents of Los Angeles County over the past year. Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the L.A. Initiative at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs, broke down the survey results with Alex Cohen, host of “Inside the Issues.” “What was interesting is that as our survey has shown for the last several years, there are two Los Angeleses,” he said.

UCLA Law professor Joanna Schwartz, who authored studies on qualified immunity, said the appellate court’s decision will now set a precedent for future cases in the Fifth Circuit Court that have similar circumstances. … A lawyer considering whether to take on a case in which someone said they were thrown to the ground and beaten by police officers might not put in their time and money because there’s a high risk they might lose, Schwartz said.

“When you walk in there, it doesn’t smell. It’s not noisy; it’s clean. People are not freaked out in their cells. They’re not bashing their heads against the walls. They’re not throwing their feces,” says Philippe Bourgois, a professor of psychiatry and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles who leads the Center for Social Medicine there.

Starz has released the results of a nationwide consumer survey, which affirms the demand for diverse, authentic and inclusive representation within the entertainment industry. The study, titled “Give The People What They Want: US Audiences and Their Appetite for Multicultural Media Content,” was conducted in partnership with UCLA’s Center for Scholars & Storytellers. (UCLA’s Yalda Uhls was quoted.)

Still, the effectiveness of web-based therapy largely depends on exactly how it’s structured, cautioned David Miklowitz, director of the University of California, Los Angeles child and adolescent mood disorders program. “It is tempting to say that psychotherapy can be delivered in digitized format without any loss of effectiveness,” Miklowitz said. “But the current findings are more nuanced. They indicate that internet-based CBT is effective if it is therapist-guided, which in this case included three therapist/child video sessions.”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Sam Lutzker) As a Street Watch L.A. organizer and UCLA doctoral student researching homelessness, I spend a lot of time with unhoused people. It’s clear to me that the city’s parking enforcement policies impose a huge burden on unhoused Angelenos who live in their cars. Rather than punishing these people, the city should focus on systemwide ticket forgiveness for the unhoused.

But Leydy Diossa-Jimenez, a Colombian researcher and Ph.D. candidate in sociology at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that she sees this moment as a turning point for change across generations. “Gen Z, they are now rethinking their country, and thinking about what has been left by prior generations,” she said in an interview. “They are saying ‘No, this is not what we want.’ “

[UCLA’s] Kimberlé Crenshaw, a founding critical race theorist and Columbia Law School professor, said the concept of critical race theory is being misrepresented and used as a political tool. Critical race theory, she said, is a discipline that seeks to understand how racism has shaped U.S. laws and how those laws have continued to impact the lives of non-white people.

In a recent article in Science, [Achuta] Kadambi, an assistant professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, Samueli School of Engineering, describes three ways that racial and gender bias can permeate medical devices and suggests a number of solutions. Fairness, he argues, should be a criterion for evaluating new technology, along with effectiveness.

“It’s important to separate this big question of gentrification with the question of what happens to rent,” says Michael Manville, an urban planning professor at UCLA. “Obviously, putting in a big apartment building changes the neighborhood. … But when a new apartment building goes in, do rents nearby go up? The answer to that more and more seems to be no.”

Now keenly aware of their daughter’s deteriorating health, the Devine’s quickly sought help from neurologist Dr. Perry Shieh at the University of California, Los Angeles. Shieh, an expert on SMA who’s treated about 100 babies with the disease, confirmed Rhys’ diagnosis. Shieh said it’s difficult diagnosing SMA because so many babies born with it “look essentially normal.” But he said a lot of those babies “never obtain the ability to sit. So they miss that milestone.”

“Violence is still continuing. Hamas is still carrying out rocket attacks, focusing largely now on southern Israel. Israel is continuing, of course, to carry out its artillery and bombardment of Gaza. But despite the continuing violence, I think the efforts behind the scenes are intensifying to reach a ceasefire,” said UCLA’s Dov Waxman (approx. 5:05 mark).

In fact, geneticist Steve Horvath of UCLA and his colleagues have found that by assessing the status of a set of almost 800 methylation sites scattered around the genome, they can reliably estimate an individual’s age relative to the maximum lifespan of its species. This “epigenetic clock” holds for all the 192 species of mammals that Horvath’s team has looked at so far.

“Our working group of 21 experts from 10 countries from around the globe found 37 studies on the effect of long working hours on ischemic heart disease,” said Dr. Jian Li, a UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor and a co-author of the study. “This huge body of evidence was by consensus rated as sufficient evidence for harmfulness & showed an increased risk of ischemic heart disease of 17%.”