Monkeypox now confirmed in U.S. What is it? | Washington Post

Thanks to global trade and travel, poxviruses are able to spread farther, experts said. The eradication of smallpox in 1980 has helped remaining poxviruses slip past waning protections, said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California at Los Angeles who has studied monkeypox for two decades. “No good deed goes unpunished,” Rimoin said. “You declare that you can eradicate a pathogen, but you might leave space for another to emerge.” (Rimoin is also quoted by USA Today, National Public Radio and Reuters.)

Are we living Octavia Butler’s ‘Parable of the Sower’? | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Tananarive Due) What face comes to mind when people think of the term “American artist”? Whose stories? The 33-year-old visual artist who took the name American Artist knows that they are not the picture that comes to mind: “I am a little bit of a troll in terms of how I engage with public perceptions of what it means to be an American artist.”

LGBTQ students more likely to leave home state for college | NBC News

New research from the Williams Institute, a think tank at the UCLA School of Law, revealed that LGBTQ people who attended college or graduate school were four times more likely, at 21.5 percent, to report having chosen a university in a different city or state to seek a more welcoming climate than non-LGBTQ people, at 4.8 percent. Nearly one-third, or 32.6 percent, of LGBTQ people reported picking a college elsewhere to get away from their family, compared to 14.1 percent of non-LGBTQ people.

How old do you have to be to buy a gun? | National Public Radio

Adam Winkler is a UCLA law professor who writes about gun policy, and he says the rules for young adults are in flux right now. “Well, there’s a big fight brewing over these restrictions on guns for 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds because the courts are in the midst of a great expansion of Second Amendment gun rights,” said Winkler.

Bill aims to reduce future baby formula shortages | Orange County Register

But it’s still not clear why it took three months for federal regulators to resolve the issue with Abbot. Chris Tang, a UCLA business professor and a scholar of global supply chain management, said the FDA “dropped the ball” and should have responded much sooner.

We’ve seen the racial violence of Buffalo before | St. Louis American

But Dr. Chandra Ford, who serves as the founding director of the Center for the Study of Racism, Social Justice & Health at the University of California in Los Angeles, says the thread of hateful acts toward the Black community is a part of a much larger, active, and enforced legacy in the United States — and it’s damaging the public’s health. “We could think of racism as a societal issue or a sociological issue. We could think of racism as a political issue. But to think of racism as a public health issue is to say, sure, all those things are true, but racism also systematically produces differences in the opportunity to achieve optimal health,” Ford says.

COVID cases rising again in L.A. County | KNX-FM

“This is a wakeup call that we’re moving in from our lower risk to a medium risk. We are not yet like New York City, which is really getting into a high-risk area. But I think it’s again prudent for people to be using masks when in indoor crowded public places,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert-Kim Farley (approx. 2:05 mark).