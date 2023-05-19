UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA makes a historic pick to lead center | Los Angeles Times

[Edgar Miramontes], an Angeleno who emigrated from Mexico at age 8, grew into a first-generation college student and climbed his way through the ranks of the city’s arts scene has been named executive and artistic director of UCLA’s acclaimed Center for the Art of Performance … “It is an immense pleasure to welcome Edgar to UCLA in a role that aligns perfectly with his deep knowledge and experience in the art of performance,” [UCLA’s Brett] Steele wrote in an email. “Edgar’s vision, rooted in the belief that the arts serve as a bridge across cultures, beliefs, and experiences, will be a guiding force driving CAP UCLA forward.”

The public university system has been under pressure to challenge a 1986 federal law barring the hiring of immigrants without legal status by asserting that it does not apply to states. A novel theory developed by UCLA law scholars argues that the federal law does not specifically include states — or UC, as a state entity — in its language establishing employer sanctions and therefore does not apply to them.

Researchers at UCLA’s Institute of Carbon Management have developed technology to remove carbon dioxide from seawater, which frees up the ocean to absorb more carbon emissions from the atmosphere. “This will be its own industry moving forward. Carbon dioxide removal will be the next heavy industry that mankind has to develop in order to remediate the consequences of the first industrial revolution, which led to the release of large amounts of carbon dioxide in short amounts of time.” (UCLA’s Dante Simonetti was interviewed.)

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’ signature homelessness program will get a major funding increase — but with stricter oversight and transparency rules from the city council, following LAist reporting that uncovered required transparency reports were never provided. … Follow-up data on where people live after interacting with public services is crucial to addressing homelessness, said Gary Blasi, a leading expert on homelessness who teaches law at UCLA. “What matters is not how many people are ‘placed’ but how long they stay, and if they exit, where they go,” Blasi said.

A team from the University of California, Los Angeles and Harvard University paired epidemiology and toxicity screening to isolate which among the many thousands of pesticide products could be involved. “We were able to implicate individual agents more than any other study has before,” Kimberly Paul said in a UCLA news release. Paul is a lead author of the study and an assistant professor of neurology at UCLA. The 10 pesticides her team identified included insecticides, fungicides and herbicides. They were directly toxic to dopaminergic neurons, which are involved in voluntary movement. Death of these neurons is a hallmark of Parkinson’s, the study noted.

Kidney disease is also a major public health problem. The U.S. government spends more than $100 billion in Medicare payments — almost 10% of Medicare’s annual budget of $1 trillion — to care for patients with kidney disease. A collaboration between engineering researchers at the University of Arkansas and [UCLA’s Dr. Ira Kurtz], a kidney doctor in Southern California could change all this. If successful, their work will revolutionize treatment for kidney disease and offer hope for something better than dialysis or transplantation.

Climate change’s hotter temperatures and society’s diversion of water have been shrinking the world’s lakes by trillions of gallons of water a year since the early 1990s, a new study finds. … It’s likely to get worse as society looks for more water and more reservoirs with a growing population and a warmer Earth, said UCLA climate hydrologist Park Williams, who wasn’t part of the study.

A new UCLA-led study takes that approach, analyzing how warming temperatures and fragmenting habitats — areas of wilderness that have been separated by agriculture and other human development — are affecting 24 species of tropical birds in the Usambara Mountains of East Africa, one of the most species-rich regions on the planet. (UCLA’s Monte Neate-Clegg and Morgan Tingley were quoted.)