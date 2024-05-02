UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Schedule III drugs are easier to study, though the reclassification wouldn’t immediately reverse all barriers to study. “It’s going to be really confusing for a long time,” said Ziva Cooper, director of the University of California, Los Angeles Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids. “When the dust has settled, I don’t know how many years from now, research will be easier.” (Cooper was also featured by KCRW 89.9-FM’s ‘Press Play.’)

Given the other criminal cases involving Trump concerning the 2020 election, [UCLA’s Rick] Hasen says it’s a bit surprising that the hush money case is the first one being heard. “It seems that there’s a strong case that Trump falsified business records in disguising these payments to Stormy Daniels as payments for legal services,” Hasen said. He adds that if the accusations are true, it would be a misdemeanor, and someone like Trump, who doesn’t have a criminal record, would likely not serve jail time.

But it’s not true, immigration scholar and UCLA law professor Hiroshi Motomura told me. People have come in to the United States, sometimes in waves, since its founding … “To call it a crisis is to suggest it is something unprecedented, unusual, and I don’t think that is true,” Motomura said.

Four proposed state-of-the art image search engines for automating search and retrieval of digital histopathology slides were found to be of inadequate performance for routine clinical care, new research suggests. The performance of the artificial intelligence algorithms to power the histopathology image databases was worse than expected, with some having less than 50% accuracy, which is not suitable for clinical practice, said Dr. Helen Shang, a third-year internal medicine resident and incoming hematology-oncology fellow at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. (Also: Scienmag.)

Finding a mobile app with enjoyable high-intensity exercise classes is another option, while staying on a healthy diet, said Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Health in Los Angeles. She said the study’s findings seem obvious based on her 20 years’ experience as a clinical dietitian and exercise enthusiast who taught a cycling class.