UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“This work lays out nicely how a phenomenon once thought to be particularly human turns out to be closely tied to behavior shared with species separated from humans by tens of millions of years,” says Greg Bryant, a cognitive scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles and co-author of the study, in a statement. … “[Some actions] could be interpreted as aggression. The vocalization kind of helps to signal during that interaction that ‘I’m not actually going to bite you in the neck. This is just going to be a mock bite,’” Sarah Winkler, an anthropologist at the University of California, Los Angeles and the paper’s lead author, tells Doug Johnson of Ars Technica. “It helps the interaction not escalate into real aggression.”

Climatarians can actually make a big difference, said Jennifer Jay, a professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering at UCLA. “Food is the low-hanging fruit of the climate equation,” Ms. Jay said, citing a 2020 study predicting that even if fossil fuel combustion were immediately halted, the greenhouse gas emissions from food systems would still prevent us from meeting climate targets.

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said although it is encouraging to see the reductions in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths, “there are still significant numbers of people who have not yet been vaccinated or who are vaccine hesitant.”

“Movie theater business has been probably the most visibly impacted business in all of entertainment,” said Tom Nunan, visiting professor at UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television and one of the executive producers of the multiple-Oscar-winning Best Picture ”Crash,” via his production company, Bull’s Eye Entertainment. “We’ve seen some change and some distributors even declare bankruptcy and go out of business.”

More than three million people in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim and elsewhere across the state reported their households went without sufficient food in the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase of 22% from the pre-pandemic rate, UCLA researchers said today. The impact was felt widely across the state, especially among those already facing hunger, according to UCLA Fielding School of Public Health researchers. (UCLA’s Dr. May Wang and Lilly Nhan are quoted; UCLA’s Dr. Evelyn Blumenberg is cited.) Also: USA Today and MyNewsLA.

“I feel that they are trying to be conservative,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “I think it’s very likely that the board, as we go out further and have more and more people vaccinated and go to extremely low levels of disease circulating in the population, I would anticipate that they would revisit these recommendations.”

Unfortunately, mask-wearing has become politicized in the U.S. in a way it’s not in other countries such as Japan, notes Timothy Brewer, M.D., professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA. As such, unmasking can feel like a political statement that doesn’t actually align with your values. If you’re hesitant to stop wearing masks for any of the above reasons, the good news is that you don’t have to. “There’s really no downside to wearing a mask right now,” says Dr. Brewer.

“I think a lot of people were not aware about how common colorectal cancer is. … Since around the 1990s, there has been a 2% increase per year in the number of cases and individuals under age 50,” said UCLA’s Dr. Fola May.

“Looking at those within-subject changes is really important,” says Carrie Bearden, professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences and of psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study. “It’s so hard to get these long, multiple-time-point studies.”

Now there’s a proposal for a 21st century Federal Writers’ Project — to fund and sustain the writers and stories about the COVID-19 pandemic. A bill in the House was recently introduced by Santa Monica Congressman Ted Lieu. He got the idea from David Kipen, former director of literature at the National Endowment for the Arts. He now teaches in the UCLA writing program and runs the Libros Schmibros lending library in Boyle Heights. (Kipen was interviewed.)