Monkeypox: Rare but potentially serious illness returns | Los Angeles Times

Then, in 2010, a study was published showing the results of more recent disease surveillance in the Democratic Republic of Congo … “Thirty years after mass smallpox vaccination campaigns ceased, human monkeypox incidence has dramatically increased in rural [Democratic Republic of Congo],” said the study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and authored by 19 scientists. The lead author of the report is Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. (Rimoin is also quoted by NBC’s “Today,” Atlantic, Bloomberg News, Nature and Vox.)

Program to keep mentally ill, homeless out of jail founders | Los Angeles Times

And Gary Blasi, a professor emeritus at UCLA law school and counsel to the Western Center, said whether such programs work “always depends on whether, from the point of view of the person involved, the alternative offered is better.” Although many homeless people will accept some offers of housing, they often don’t want to be placed in settings where they have little or no privacy or autonomy, Blasi wrote in an email to The Times. Many poor people, he said, “have the experience of being offered ‘services’ of little value that consume more of the recipient’s time and energy better spent dealing with survival needs on their own.”

Should home sellers be required to fix sidewalks? | KNBC-TV

“People ought to pay for sidewalk repairs when it’s convenient for them. And when they have the cash available, and that is at the time of sale,” says UCLA Urban Studies Prof. Don Shoup, who has studied Point of Sale laws in cities like Pasadena and Oakland. Shoup says those California cities have fixed their sidewalks much faster than LA. “In LA the sidewalks are a disgrace,” says Prof. Shoup. “We could use them as an obstacle course for the 2028 Olympics.’’

How the Republican Party has changed | Los Angeles Times

“Candidates want to win elections,” said UCLA political science Prof. Lynn Vavreck. The “old Republican party” that formed its identity around limited government and low taxes, “just doesn’t exist anymore,” Vavreck added. Divisive issues of race, identity and culture have dominated debate for much of the last decade: “That’s what politics is now, that’s what we’re fighting over these days,” she said.

Scientists devise method to prevent deadly hospital infections | City News Service

A new surface treatment developed by a UCLA-led team of scientists could help improve the safety of medical devices like catheters, stents, heart valves and pacemakers — whose surfaces often become covered with harmful bacterial films that can cause deadly hospital “superbug” infections, according to findings published Thursday … “The modified surfaces exhibited robust resistance against microorganisms and proteins, which is precisely what we sought to achieve,” said Richard Kaner, UCLA’s Dr. Myung Ki Hong Professor of Materials Innovation and senior author of the research. (Also: Telemundo-52, Medical Xpress and Scienmag.)

More teens turning to social media for ADHD info | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“There are some really great benefits. And these would include, when done correctly, social media influencers — who can be professionals, psychologists, psychiatrists other mental health people — or patients or family members that are suffering. And they can provide accurate education, information about the disorders. They can help destigmatize these conditions so that the patients, children and adolescents, and even adults, can feel a little more comfortable, less bad about themselves,” said UCLA’s John Piacentini (approx. 7:40 mark).

Latino voters and the 2022 elections | KNBC-TV

“We know that redistricting was based on the 2020 census, which unfortunately was unacceptably flawed, and, like the 2010 census, undercounted Latinos — except this go-around by a lot. So one has to wonder why Arizona didn’t pick up a congressional district in this go-around. Ultimately, it’s going to depend on whether or not Latinos are enthusiastic to come out and cast a ballot,” said UCLA’s Sonja Diaz.

COVID transmission rates rising in L.A. | KNBC-TV

COVID cases in L.A. County are headed in the wrong direction … Health officials are now revisiting areas of concern … “Whether or not there is a mandate to wear a mask, wearing a mask is a good idea, indoors and in crowded public places. If you want to avoid getting COVID, that’s a really good way to do it,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:10 mark).