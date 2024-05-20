UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

As Dr. Kalyanam Shivkumar pondered how to fix the human heart, he was given a gift laced with horror. Shivkumar, a cardiac electrophysiologist known as “Shiv” to friends and co-workers at UCLA, was trying to better understand the intricate details of nerves in the chest. He hoped doing so might help him improve treatments for cardiac arrhythmias — aberrant rhythms of the heart — that can prove dangerous and even deadly. (Shivkumar and UCLA’s Dr. Barbara Natterson-Horowitz were quoted.)

“In the Iran system, the power that the presidency has is limited primarily to domestic affairs, especially over the economy,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd (approx. :30 mark).

A series of short films created by UCLA students over the past five years uses a “modded” version of the popular video game “Grand Theft Auto V” to explore Los Angeles’ ecological future. The “Grand Theft Eco” project includes three animated episodes about environmental change and its “consequences for a major metropolis” in the year 2050, according to UCLA. (UCLA’s Ursula Heise and Daniel Snelson were quoted.)

“I think the most significant thing here is that the United State Department of Justice … is recognizing that there is therapeutic value to this plant,” said UCLA’s Dr. Ziva Cooper (approx. :55 mark).

According to Steve Cole, director of Social Genomic Core Laboratory at the University of California, Los Angeles, loneliness may change the tendency of cells in the immune system to promote inflammation, which is necessary to help our bodies heal from injury. If the inflammation lasts too long, it increases the risk of chronic disease. Loneliness also may weaken the effectiveness of immune cells to fight viruses.

At first, modern humans inherited whole chromosomes from Neanderthals, Sriram Sankararaman, a professor of computer science, human genetics and computational medicine at UCLA, told Live Science. However, from generation to generation, via a process known as genetic recombination, these stretches of DNA were broken up and shuffled around.