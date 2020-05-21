UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

HPTN 083, the name of the cabotegravir study, has 43 sites in the United States, South Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Vietnam, and Thailand. COVID-19 forced 11 of the sites to close, and others struggled to continue because participants increasingly had difficulty attending appointments, explains Raphael Landovitz of the University of California, Los Angeles, protocol chair of the study.

But now that we’re worrying more about germs, it’s natural to wonder: Will this season’s swimming, surfing, floating and soaking be as safe as it used to be? Yes, many experts say. “There is no data that somebody got infected this way [with coronavirus],” said professor Karin B. Michels, chair of UCLA’s Department of Epidemiology, in a recent interview.

The difficult start shadowed many through their careers. Till von Wachter of the University of California, Los Angeles, and Hannes Schwandt of Northwestern University followed Americans who entered the labor market in 1981 and 1982, during the largest postwar recession up to that time. They not only earned less in midlife. They were also less likely to be married or to have children, and more likely to die young, recording higher mortality rates starting in their 30s.

In an intriguing ongoing study, Colin Holbrook, a professor of cognitive science at the University of California-Merced, and Daniel M. T. Fessler, Theodore Samore and Adam Sparks, all of the anthropology department at U.C.L.A., find a sharp split in the behavior of conservative Democrats and conservative Republicans.

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious-disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said he thought California was taking appropriate steps to reopen society safely. It makes sense to allow places with few cases and sparse population to reopen sooner than dense, urban places hit hard by the pandemic, said Kim-Farley.

“The sense of most of my colleagues is that hydroxychloroquine is useless,” said Otto Yang, an infectious disease specialist at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, California. Hydroxychloroquine works against all kinds of viruses in a test tube, including the flu, HIV, chikungunya and dengue, he said. But that effectiveness does not seem to translate to people — either to reduce illness or, in at least one flu trial, to prevent it.

Patients with advanced cancer, in particular, may be more vulnerable to potential COVID-19 exposure, which requires a creative approach to palliative care, the authors write in JAMA Oncology. “We care for patients’ minds, bodies and spirits. COVID-19, like other serious illnesses, impacts all of these,” said lead author Dr. Ambereen Mehta of UCLA Health in Los Angeles.

[UCLA’s] Neal Baer, a physician and a veteran TV writer and producer (“ER,” “Designated Survivor”), had a succinct reply when asked if he would start a production given the unanswered questions about the disease, including whether coronavirus antibodies confer immunity. “No way,” Baer said. “I’m not going to put people potentially in harm’s way” given the unknowns.

“I consider my time spent with Ted the personal highlight of my professional career,” [UCLA’s Roger] Wakimoto said in an email. “I started at the University of Chicago unsure of my abilities to succeed. I left with a wealth of knowledge and confidence that I could successfully embark on a teaching and research career.”

In the 1970s, the beginning of the era of mass incarceration, the Supreme Court affirmed corrections officials’ rights to limit public and media access in their institutions, creating what Sharon Dolovich, a professor of law at the UCLA School of Law, calls a “culture of secrecy.” Over the next several decades, the reality that took hold in prisons and jails around the U.S. involved “increasing crowding, increasing inadequacy of health care, [and] increasing inhumanity of conditions,” said Dolovich.

Rather than only using data on the number of reported cases and fatalities, UCLA’s epidemic model accounts for the various factors that affect the rate of disease spread — like the susceptibility of individuals to COVID-19 — and uses machine learning to infer the number of untested and unreported cases. This approach allows the model to more accurately predict how quickly the disease will spread, according to Quanquan Gu, a UCLA assistant professor of computer science.

“To be faced with the community demands, the economic demands, the squeeze for money, the anxiety of families and kids… As a pediatrician, I will tell you that this is a big deal when children are out of school,” said UCLA’s Dr. Richard Jackson (approx. 1:50 mark. UCLA’s Pedro Noguera is also interviewed).

“I’ve argued before that the brain is fundamentally a time machine, in the sense that one of its main functions is really to predict the future, and predicting the future requires understanding when something will happen, not only what will happen,” said UCLA’s Dean Buonomano (approx. 1:25 mark).

“It is an enormous undertaking.… What we’re doing right now is basically trying to train up to 20,000 people,” UCLA’s Alina Dorian said.