In the 52 years since, that center — now known as the Chicano Studies Research Center (CSRC) — has grown from a small student- and faculty-led initiative to a full-blown academic center, supporting original research and publications, the maintenance of archival collections and a library. Running the center for the last 19 years has been Chon Noriega, a professor in UCLA’s department of film, television and digital media, who has been a tireless advocate of Chicano representation. (Noriega was interviewed.)

We may have a brief window to shore up the flood walls. The most effective response would be to regulate what UCLA sociologist Edward Walker has described as the “grassroots for hire” industry. Organizations that deliberately fabricate citizen voices shouldn’t just be subject to civil fines, but to criminal penalties.

“Racism is a core feature of American life and it dominates certain relationships between African Americans and white Americans in ways that I don’t see how they’re going to change in the near or distant future,” said Kyle T. Mays, assistant professor in African American Studies and American Indian Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Sean Hecht of UCLA’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment agrees. He says all California beach towns face the same danger. That’s because of “hard infrastructure,” seawalls of wood, steel and cement, and even buried cars full of concrete. They’re designed to hold beaches in place instead of allowing them to “change or migrate,” which Hecht says is nature’s way.

“This is really all about money,” says Timothy Brewer, M.D., a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the UCLA School of Public Health and Medicine. While COVID case numbers are increasing in Japan, ‘‘Japan is still doing really well compared to the U.S. and Europe in their peaks.” The real issue, he says, is the country’s low vaccination rate.

“I’m encouraged. I think we’re already at, like, 35% in L.A. County of 16 to 75-year-olds have received one dose, so that bodes well. I think there are many students that are eager to have the vaccine, because of the fact that it’s going to allow them and their parents to feel much more comfortable for them to go outside, see friends, go to movies, et cetera,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley (approx. 2:05 mark).

“Stigma is only one of the barriers that people experience when they’re trying to access mental health treatment. So, there is a significant need for mental health treatment in the United States. And … that need is largely unmet,” said UCLA’s Tamra Loeb (approx. 1:05 mark).

“I think, as the other panelists have stated, just talking about mental health and openly, explicitly talking about so that we can erase that mental health stigma. But also educating ourselves and providing educational opportunities for others, especially in our marginalized communities,” said UCLA’s De’Nisha Beasley (approx. 5:00 mark).