UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Roger Wakimoto is one of the scientists we can thank for making air travel so much safer. And while that would be enough of a legacy for most, he’s now helping today’s generation of researchers succeed. … Wakimoto is now the Vice Chancellor for Research and Creative Activities at UCLA, returning to the university where he taught from 1983 to 2005. He also spent time as a leader at both the National Science Foundation and National Center for Atmospheric Research. At UCLA, he has influence over policies and priorities that affect thousands of students. “I don’t take these responsibilities lightly, so I always endeavor to make choices that I believe will benefit the entire community,” he says.

Eddie Nash, a UCLA sophomore, peered at his audience and then read the next question on the big digital screen. “Which U.S. festival hosted over 350,000 music fans in 1969?” he asked. … There was a range of cognitive ability, from mild impairment to normal acuity, among the eight older adults who had signed up for this Saturday afternoon session of the UCLA Brain Exercise Initiative. (UCLA’s Dr. Zaldy Tan and Esin Gumustekin were quoted.)

The decision follows a theory put forth by immigration and constitutional law scholars from UCLA challenging the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act. They argue that because the states aren’t specifically mentioned in that federal law, it “does not bind state government entities.” … “This is a historic win for the immigrant rights movement that UC has agreed that undocumented students should have equal access, that we should have a seat at the table,” said Karely Amaya, a UCLA graduate student who was brought to the U.S. without papers from Mexico as a toddler.

(Also, UC to explore employment for undocumented students | Inside Higher Ed)

This week, federal forecasters said there was a 55% chance that a strong El Niño would occur, effectively flooding the surface of the Equatorial Pacific with water so unusually warm that it can alter weather patterns and devastate some ocean fisheries. … “This looks like a really big El Niño event,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said during a briefing this week. “This looks like it has a high potential of being the real deal, and it’s going to have large global effects.”

As rising seas threaten to flood hundreds of toxic sites along the coast of the U.S. state of California, the risk of flood-related contamination will fall disproportionately on the state’s most marginalized communities, a new study led by researchers at the University of California (UC), Berkeley and Los Angeles, has suggested. … “We looked at various measures of marginalization and vulnerability, and found that people of color and households living in poverty were more likely to live near (within one km) potentially hazardous sites at risk of future flood,” Lara Cushing, lead author of the study and an assistant professor of environmental health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, told Xinhua in an interview on Friday.

Mass shootings often evoke policy responses, at least at the state level, according to Chris Poliquin, an assistant professor in the UCLA Anderson School of Management. … “One of the reasons there isn’t great academic research on this is just, as horrific as these events are, there’s not so many of them that they’re very amenable to large-scale quantitative analysis,” said Poliquin, who with Michael Luca and Deepak Malhotra published “The Impact of Mass Shootings on Gun Policy” in 2020 in the Journal of Public Economics. “It can be really hard to make heads or tails about what the association is between particular policies and these events.”

Last year, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation gave Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch a top rating for LGBTQ+ equality. But because of how the company handled backlash to a sponsored post by Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman, it’s now off the list. … Generally, transgender people are more than four times as likely to be victims of violent crime than cisgender people, according to a study from the [Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law].