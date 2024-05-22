UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Motown founder Berry Gordy has pledged a $5 million gift to UCLA to establish the UCLA Berry Gordy Music Industry Center, it was announced Tuesday. The new center, launching in the 2024/25 academic year, will be part of the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music. (UCLA’s Eileen Strempel was quoted. Also: KCAL-TV, KTLA-TV, KTTV-TV and LAist 89.3-FM.)

The high cost of college and earning a credential are keeping teachers of color and indigenous teachers out of the classroom. Those who go on to teach often feel undervalued and underpaid, according to a new UCLA study. (UCLA’s Kai Matthews was quoted.)

The number of people of both Latino and Asian American or Pacific Islander heritage has more than doubled in the last 20 years yet it remains an often ignored demographic, researchers at UCLA said Wednesday. The UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute analyzed Census Bureau data within the last two decades. (UCLA’s Jie Zong and Kevin Kandamby were quoted. Also: KABC-TV.)

“I don’t think it’s that surprising,” said Randall Akee, an economist in the University of California, Los Angeles’s departments of public policy and American Indian studies. He said these findings track with what researchers know about lower average incomes, limited employment opportunities and poor credit access in many Native communities. But they can help bolster the case for funding and policy changes that might help.

Lack of tree canopy, lack of air conditioning at home or work and inefficient infrastructure can also play a part, said V. Kelly Turner, an associate director of urban planning at UCLA who did not work on the report. “Everybody’s going to be exposed to more heat, so is the question really, how much more exposed? Or is the question, how many people are living with inadequate infrastructure to keep them safe when it is hot?” said Turner, who also co-directs the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation.

“I think we’re operating in a world where there’s a majority of the court that is skeptical of the power of EPA to regulate greenhouse gases, even though the court has decided that question,” said Ann Carlson, an environmental law professor at the University of California Los Angeles and a former high-ranking Biden administration transportation official. “In two different instances, the court has viewed (the EPA’s) power as narrow, even though it exists. Then the question is, how narrow is narrow?”

Most parents try to teach their kids to have good manners and be gracious often before they are old enough to read. But in reality, neither kids nor adults are saying “please” very often, a new study reveals. The word was used only 7% of the time when people of all ages made requests, according to researchers at UCLA. The research also suggests that in some cases, you may not actually be engaging in politeness when you say please. (UCLA’s Andrew Chalfoun was quoted.)

(Commentary by UCLA’s Michael Rothberg) In recent months, as clashes over the war in Gaza have fractured American campuses — including my own at UCLA — I’ve been thinking frequently of Grace Paley’s 1991 story “Three Days and a Question.” In this short, autobiographical tale, the Jewish American author and activist recounts three scenes that take place over the course of three days on the streets of New York.

Immediately apply pressure with a clean cloth to stop the bleeding. This can take up to five minutes, depending on how deep the cut is, and it’s crucial not to peek. “That removes the clotting factors and makes it take longer,” said Dr. Tabitha Cheng, an associate medical director at the UCLA Center for Prehospital Care.

Between 2017 and 2019, the University of California, Los Angeles, sent about 21 percent of employed students into engineering and computer science, 9 percent into consulting and nearly 10 percent into finance, for a total of roughly 40 percent.