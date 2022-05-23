UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

What is monkeypox and how does it spread? | “CBS Mornings”

The virus is spread through body fluids, skin and respiratory droplets. “It’s important to know that this virus really does require close personal contact,” said Dr. Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. She told LaPook that we are seeing cases happening in several countries at the same time: “We’ve never seen that.” (Rimoin was also quoted about monkeypox by NBC News, the Daily Beast and HealthDay News and was interviewed by MSNBC, KTLA-TV, KTTV-TV, NBCLX and 1 News–New Zealand.)

Testing to make sure illicit drugs are ‘safe’ | Los Angeles Times

Fentanyl has unseated heroin in the illicit market because it is cheaper to make, much more powerful, and is not tethered to agricultural production, said UCLA addiction researcher Joseph Friedman. Because it is so potent, drug suppliers have cut the powder with other substances. And as drug production has shifted toward synthetic drugs, chemists can more readily produce new ones.

Tribal lands unlikely to become abortion sanctuaries | CNN

Though the US recognizes tribal nations as sovereign entities with the inherent authority to govern themselves, the reality is much more complicated. As a result, experts in tribal and federal Indian law say it’s unlikely that reservations will offer a viable solution to the challenge of abortion access, particularly for those who aren’t tribal members. “There is a legal scenario where this could work for a small class of patients and providers,” said Lauren van Schilfgaarde, director of the Tribal Legal Development Clinic at the UCLA School of Law. “But I think it’s safe to say that this is just not a realistic option.”

Judge orders government to continue migrant explusions | New York Times

But some legal analysts said the ruling left the federal government unable to comply with its legal obligations under both U.S. and international law to offer asylum to migrants who meet the standards under the law. The injunction “will continue to imperil lives and block access to the asylum system,” said Monika Y. Langarica, a staff attorney at the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles.

How U.S., other nations have visited misery on Haiti | New York Times

The national bank punished them for their defiance: It held back funds, and Haiti’s government, already reeling from political and economic turmoil, became even more unstable … Historians note that American politicians and financiers were not always in sync. “The relationship between Wall Street and Washington was complicated,” said Peter James Hudson, a U.C.L.A. associate professor of African American studies and history who has written an account of Wall Street’s actions in the Caribbean. “It’s a lot of collusion, but it’s sometimes contradictory.”

Help with Medicare costs: What you need to know | New York Times

The cost of meeting basic living expenses in San Mateo County this year for a single elder who rents an apartment is $48,936, or $4,087 a month — 64 percent higher than the California average, according to the U.C.L.A. Center for Health Policy Research.

Has California’s fire season begun? | New York Times

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that while California’s coastal areas might not see extreme temperatures this summer, inland regions, including the Central Valley foothills and Sierra Nevada, could experience record or near-record heat.

COVID is surging. What to expect this summer | CNBC

Warmer weather and people spending more time outdoors, where transmission rates tend to be lower, can only do so much heavy lifting against the rise of new subvariants, waning immunity since vaccination or infection and the lifting of mask-wearing, says Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Should you undo retirement and go back to work? | Wall Street Journal

(Commentary by UCLA’s Shlomo Benartzi) A tight labor market and flexible work options in the gig economy would seem to make re-entering the job market an enticing prospect for retirees. And many are doing just that. But behavioral economics tells us that there are likely a lot more retirees who would return to the workforce, if only they weren’t held back by cognitive blind spots. These blind spots cause them to ignore the possibility of returning to the workforce — even if working at least part time would make them more satisfied and financially better off.

Assessing nonprofit that focuses on homelessness, drugs | San Francisco Chronicle

In Los Angeles, homeless advocates accused Urban Alchemy, which was hired on a six-month, $350,000 contract to offer shelter to people living at Echo Park Lake, of acting as an arm of law enforcement to clear encampments. A report published by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy attacked the nonprofit, calling it a “mercenary” and saying its function “is to disappear visible poverty in a manner that appears less violent and more palatable than previous sweep systems.”

L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva: A complicated 4 years | Politico

In spite of those incidents, which were well publicized in Los Angeles, Villanueva has a number of structural advantages that will make him formidable, including an overwhelming funding edge, said Sonja Diaz, executive director of the UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Initiative.

Indigenous women in a post-Roe America | Axios

Some states have recently enacted abortion bans that do not allow exceptions for rape or incest. “Now that they are denying these services, Indigenous women are out again. There’s nowhere to turn,” said Lauren van Schilfgaarde, a member of the Cochiti Pueblo, who serves as director of UCLA Law School’s tribal legal development clinic.

Clarifying laws that limit where people can protest | San Francisco Chronicle

But Eugene Volokh, a UCLA law professor and libertarian legal scholar, said the federal law is similar to the Louisiana statute against courthouse picketing that the court upheld in 1965 … “I think if people show up at your home, even if they’re not actually violent, there’s an element of menace in them, (saying) ‘We know where you live,’” Volokh said. Prosecutors would have to show “intent to influence a future decision,” he said, but “the odds are it would be upheld.”

Task force to consider routine kidney disease screening | Reuters

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) last addressed the issue in 2012, finding insufficient evidence to assess routine screening for CKD in asymptomatic adults. That conclusion does not reflect the latest science and is now inactive, [UCLA’s] Dr. Carol Mangione, chair of the government-backed panel, said in an email … “Most of kidney and cardiovascular disease is silent … until something happens and then it is catastrophic,” said Dr. Anjay Rastogi, director of the University of California Los Angeles kidney health program.

A brief history of ‘red drink’ | Smithsonian Magazine

Judith Carney, a professor of geography at the University of California at Los Angeles, has found that enslaved people taken from West Africa carried hibiscus seeds to the Caribbean, the first port of call on the slave route, where the plant thrived. As the displaced Africans adapted to the unfamiliar settings, they altered their red drink recipes, drawing on the flora and traditions of the different Caribbean islands, adding spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, bay leaves, sugar and occasionally spirits like rum.

L.A. residents sue FAA over changed flight paths | Spectrum News 1

Many Save Our Skies affected residents say that since the flight paths changed, the trees, bushes and outdoor patios of their homes have been coated with a black sticky substance. An analysis from UCLA environmental health sciences professor Dr. Yifang Zhu found the substance contained heavy metals and ultra-fine particles known to damage human health.

Climate change whiplashes from drought to deluge | Salon

While California may be a poster child for extreme weather events, they are occurring almost everywhere. Such wild swings from tinder-dry to inundation are known as climate or weather whiplash. What causes them is a matter of scientific speculation and the subject of much cutting-edge research, says Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Young people are key to Democrats’ election success | Newsweek

(Commentary by UCLA’s Victor Shi) The Democrats would be facing an uphill battle in November even without the ongoing economic problems of skyrocketing inflation and gas prices. But it is imperative that Democrats do not surrender yet. Instead, they should focus their efforts in the coming months on delivering for the voters they need to win. And that includes young voters. (Shi was also interviewed on MSNBC.)

Why accurate COVID death counts are important | MyScience

While there are state and national standards for reporting disease mortality, not every data center receives information at the same time and not all of it is complete, according to Vickie Mays, professor of psychology in the UCLA College and of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for instance, collects data from each state and “there’s a lag in reporting sometimes for the death to get from the state to the CDC,” Mays said.