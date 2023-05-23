UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“The law in question from 1986, the Immigration Reform and Control Act, very clearly states that any branch of the federal government must comply with the general rule, which is that you cannot hire a person who doesn’t have a work authorization. And it does not say, in similar terms, that it applies to state governments,” said UCLA’s Ahilan Arulanantham, faculty co-director for the Center for Immigration Law & Policy at UCLA (approx. 5:05 mark).

Du’s ruling in August 2021 was the first of its kind since Congress made it a crime almost a century ago to return to the U.S. after deportation under the Undesirable Aliens Act of 1929. Her order spanning 43 pages traced the law’s history to the 1920s — a time when “the Ku Klux Klan was reborn, Jim Crow came of age, and public intellectuals preached the science of eugenics,” said UCLA history professor and leading Section 1326 researcher Kelly Lytle Hernandez.

“Well, it turns out that just about any aspect of health that we might consider is affected by how we sleep, how healthy our heart is, our mental health, our physical well-being or ability to manage our weight and make healthy food choices, our immune system, our brain, as science evolves, we’re just learning more and more about why those changes are occurring,” said UCLA’s Dr. Jennifer Martin.

It was with mixed feelings that Hal Hershfield sat down for a video chat with a serial killer. But Hershfield, a behavioral economist at the University of California, Los Angeles, believed Pedro Rodrigues Filho might teach him something about how we can all make better decisions. … In his book, ”Your Future Self,” Hershfield shows that people who feel close to their future selves – and realize they may be different to their present selves – make better decisions, such as exercising and staying on the right side of the law. They tend to have better university grades, superior finances and greater well-being.

… This is why scientists, like Dr. Steve Cole, a genomics researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies the health effects of loneliness at a molecular level, isn’t convinced companion AI bots can be part of the solution to loneliness. “I’m skeptical that these will be as impactful as people are hoping in part because one of the most powerful components of empathy and compassion for both the person providing it and the person receiving it, is being known by another person and being cared about,” Cole said.

A new study from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles found some good news for cannabis smokers: one of the major risks associated with tobacco smoking isn’t connected with marijuana. The study, “Impact of Marijuana Smoking on COPD Progression in a Cohort of Middle-Aged and Older Persons,” was published in the journal “Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases” this month.

“I’m pleasantly surprised,” said James Salzman, a professor of environmental law at UCLA and UC Santa Barbara. “I thought this was going to go to the courts, but I think two big things have happened: The record snowpack has made the choices less painful, and, to be honest, California and Arizona have played nicer with each other than I expected.”

Tulare Lake basin spared from ‘catastrophic flooding’ | Los Angeles Times

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain agreed the cool spring thus far has helped alleviate flooding concerns. “We’ve gotten relatively lucky so far,” Swain said during a briefing Monday. “We’ve threaded that needle — there’s been a lot of water coming downhill — but it has not all come downhill at once.”

Marjorie Lee, an archivist with the UCLA Asian American Studies Center, said that there’s “nothing more empowering than hearing the voice of an actual veteran, with their variety of experiences and diverse backgrounds … they all have unique stories from their time in service to tell. It doesn’t really scratch the surface … but even just one person tells their story, and it makes a difference. If we don’t start to tell their stories, then no one will ever know,” Lee said.

Adolescent brains produce more dopamine and are more sensitive to the chemical than adult brains, says Adriana Galván, a professor of psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles. That means a bigger payoff from positive experiences like eating a piece of chocolate, or just hanging out with friends. “It’s a feedback loop,” she says, “because then you start thinking, well, that was pretty good. I’m going to get that to happen again.”

But dozing off for too long is also unhealthy, said Jerome Siegel, a sleep researcher at the University of California at Los Angeles. He was not involved in the study. … Overall, Siegel said the study’s findings are not surprising and are in line with his previous work, which showed how temperature regulates sleeping patterns dating back to hunter-gathering communities in preindustrial times.