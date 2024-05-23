UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Women and people of color played a pivotal role in driving ratings for streaming films in 2023, even as they continued to face relatively limited opportunities and resources behind the camera, according to the second part of a UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report released Thursday. (UCLA’s Darnell Hunt, Ana-Christina Ramón and Michael Tran were quoted. Also: Deadline, Axios, Hollywood Reporter and Variety.)

New grads hoping to have an impact are also often drawn to helping professions. To guide those potential employees, UCLA Health (No. 5), starts its recruiting process early, holding information sessions for high school students. Once students are in college, UCLA Health also offers a summer internship program during which interns can work in multiple different departments to experience a variety of jobs and learn about a range of topics. (UCLA’s Susi Takeuchi was quoted.)

“The first thing that I think about is: what is this poll? What’s the methodology? We all are asked constantly to fill out surveys. We go on a flight to Chicago, we get a how did we do survey. And survey responses are way down,” said UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg.

“It’s important because it tells us that surveillance is going to be important. To be able to understand what’s happening, you need to have situational awareness. And so understanding that we’ve seen more than one case in a dairy worker and understanding that the dairy workers are in close contact with cows means we have to double down on surveillance,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:20 mark).

The study’s authors and some outside researchers said that the findings should prompt policymakers to evaluate the safety of fluoride consumption during pregnancy. “I think it’s a warning sign,” said Dr. Beate Ritz, an environmental epidemiologist at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

A study co-led by researchers at UCLA Health has found distinct brain connectivity patterns in six-week-old infants at risk for developing autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The authors say their findings suggest that differences in brain responses likely emerge much earlier than ASD-related behaviors can be identified, and also indicate that these brain patterns themselves may lead to the emergence of ASD-related behaviors by altering the brain changes that typically guide social development. (UCLA’s Dr. Shulamite Green and Dr. Mirella Dapretto were quoted.)

Which is how, “unsurprisingly, two old guys are the only ones” on the ticket, added Juliet Williams, a gender studies professor at UCLA.