UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

CarbonBuilt’s technology, developed by researchers at UCLA, is said to reduce the carbon footprint of concrete by more than 50 percent, by taking CO2 emissions directly from coal-fired power plants and other industrial facilities and infusing them into a new kind of concrete. “All those emissions that you may have put out, you essentially lock them back up in the production of limestone,” said Gaurav Sant, one of the UCLA researchers who devised the technology.

“Police misconduct is often a systemic problem. These are not just bad apples but bad barrels,” said Joanna Schwartz, a law professor at UCLA who studies police misconduct. “We should be thinking about how to reduce the harm, not just pay people.” (Schwartz was also quoted by ABC News.)

Legal experts agreed that if Soon-Shiong left his ballot blank, he likely did so deliberately. One possibility, said Andrew Verstein, a UCLA School of Law professor, is that Soon-Shiong intended to vote yes but didn’t want to take flak for that vote. “If you say yes, people yell at you for selling out the newspaper,” he said.

“It feels a little like ‘Here we go again,’” said Jonathan Kuntz, a preeminent expert on the American film business and a lecturer at UCLA. “When these outsiders ride into Hollywood, it almost never ends well.”

Another project based in Southern California — Translatecovid.org, launched in May 2020 out of the University of California, Los Angeles — also helps people find COVID-19 resources in different languages. A frequently updated FAQ on the site’s home page was crafted by professionals at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and translated into more than a dozen languages, including American Sign Language. Anne Pebley, a professor in the school’s department of community health sciences, notes that nuances in phrasing in each language can have major ramifications in public health.

“There was so much fear and confusion — ‘What if I get pregnant, what is the effect of the infection on pregnancy?’” said Dr. Aparna Sridhar, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UCLA. “When the pandemic was really at its peak, we were also offering pregnant women post-placental IUDs,” where the device is inserted by hand just minutes after a baby is delivered. “We were trying to prevent them from having to come back in.”

“One cocktail after a vaccine shouldn’t affect the efficacy of the vaccine, although this hasn’t officially been studied,” Dr. Annabelle de St. Maurice, co-chief infection prevention officer and assistant professor of pediatric infectious diseases at UCLA, wrote in an email to Fox News. “We know that the vaccines have been effective in clinical trials and in the real world. Likely many of these people may have had some alcohol around the time they received the vaccine, yet it was still effective.”

“The pandemic is not completely over. It is still raging in parts of the world, and it can come back to here. The listeners who haven’t been vaccinated yet can vaccinate now. That makes it more likely that any of us are going to have to put the raincoat back on, so to speak,” says [UCLA’s] Dr. Jeffrey Klausner. … “We don’t want to dismantle what took us an inordinate time to put together in terms of our ability to provide testing and then to do the genetic analysis to monitor for variants,” says Dr. Peter Katona, a professor of medicine and public health at UCLA.

And early results from a new study at the University of California at Los Angeles, run by several of our collaborators, suggests they’ll probably yield payoffs. Hengchen Dai and her colleagues tested the value of text messages sent to tens of thousands of UCLA Health patients one and eight days after they were notified of their eligibility to receive a coronavirus vaccine, and they found that text reminders increased inoculation rates by up to 3.4 percentage points. Again, the best-performing messages across four they tested reminded patients that a vaccine was “available for you” and encouraged patients to “claim your dose.”

“It highlights the fact that COVID is highly transmissible — that if you are in settings where people are not masking and not practicing physical distancing, and if there’s high community transmission rates going on, it is very possible to be mixing with someone who is asymptomatic themselves but capable of transmitting disease,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Sasha Winkler is a graduate student at UCLA and an author of the study. She uses the term play vocalizations to describe the sounds many animals do while they have a little fun. And, yeah, these sounds may not always sound exactly like laughter to us humans. (Winkler was interviewed.) Also: New York Times.

Victor Narro, a project director for the UCLA Labor Center, took his first Holy Communion in 1973 when he was 10 years old and living in New York. To this day, he cherishes his First Communion guestbook with autographs of those who attended his ceremony. … Narro, who stands for abortion rights, said the church shouldn’t condemn him for believing in a woman’s right to choose, which he sees as a sacred act. “I don’t need a group of bishops to tell me what it means to be a devout Catholic,” Narro said.

“You have to be very careful about looking it up on the internet, because there’s no quality control,” said Dr. Sandra Loo, an associate professor in residence at UCLA’s Center for Neurobehavioral Genetics.

Other scientists remain skeptical. Dr. Robert Baloh of the University of California, Los Angeles, argued that scans of healthy people’s brains sometimes display mini-strokes and that any possible weapon would be too large or require too much power to be deployed without detection. Baloh said the growing number of cases considered directed energy attacks is actually linked to “mass psychogenic illness,” in which people learning of others with symptoms begin to feel sick themselves.

The Los Angeles metro area is home to the second largest Jewish community in the United States, yet to Caroline Luce, associate director of the UCLA Alan D. Leve Center for Jewish Studies, much of American Jewish history is dominated by a New York-centric perspective. … “There’s very little historical scholarship on Jewish LA,” said Luce, the exhibit’s chief curator. “We’re looking for both the influences LA had on Jewish communities ... and in turn, the way those Jewish community cultural traditions influenced LA.”

A new study by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law has revealed that queer people are six times more likely than the general population to be stopped by police. The results come as a group of experts analyzed data from the Police Public Contact Survey, a study by the Bureau of Justice Statistics which collects data on police conduct, and from the Generations Study, a three-generation study of the lives of LGBTQ people. Among the most shocking results: 6% of LGBTQ people reported being stopped in a public space, as opposed to just 1% of the general population.

“At the moment, it seems to be down to Hamas and the Israeli government to uphold the agreement. There is no external monitoring mechanism. It’s a voluntary ceasefire. It’s a mutual ceasefire. But it seems to be without any longer-term agreement that would really keep the ceasefire in place,” said UCLA’s Dov Waxman. (Waxman was also interviewed by MSNBC.)

When the cardiologist and evolutionary biologist Barbara Natterson-Horowitz of Harvard and UCLA examined giraffes’ hearts, she and a student found that the hearts’ left ventricles did get thicker, but without the stiffening, or fibrosis, that would occur in people. The researchers also found that giraffes have mutations in five genes related to fibrosis. (Natterson-Horowitz was quoted.)

Audiences want more diversity in their entertainment, according to a study from Starz and the UCLA’s Center for Scholars & Storytellers. … According to Dr. Yalda T. Uhls, founder of the UCLA Center for Scholars & Storytellers, in the introduction to the report: “Research finds that stories can inspire, change behavior in positive and negative ways, shape perceptions of social norms, and lift up marginalized groups. In today’s world, we are bombarded with images. These inform our attitudes and behaviors not only towards others, but also ourselves.”