Why monkeypox isn’t cause for concern | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

There shouldn’t be alarm over isolated cases of monkeypox right now, says Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA … “I’m not trying to minimize it. People can get very sick. They can end up hospitalized. Certainly, anything is possible, but [while] this virus is very dramatic … it’s not something that is going to likely spread dramatically throughout the entire U.S. population,” Rimoin says. (Rimoin was also quoted about monkeypox by USA Today, Washington Post, NBC News and Popular Science.)

What’s the best temperature for sleep? | WebMD

Tonight, before you head to bed, check your thermostat. Set it somewhere between 60 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit. People sleep better in that temperature range. “Not only in terms of maintaining sleep, but also of falling asleep,” says Alon Avidan, MD, MPH, director of the UCLA Sleep Disorders Center. That also goes for how long you sleep and how well.

Supreme Court ruling upholds man’s death penalty | Daily Beast

But far worse is that the Supreme Court is willing to ratify Arizona’s impaired judgment. As Jonathan Zasloff, a law professor at UCLA, said to me, part of the problem is that “the court’s conservative majority does not fully accept the idea that there is a right to effective assistance of counsel.”

Skydiving salamanders How do they do it? | National Geographic

The daring, four-inch creatures rely on the same techniques as human skydivers … “It was a great study that combined natural history with experimental design,” says Gary Bucciarelli, an ecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who wasn’t involved in the work. “It opens up a lot of questions about what’s actually happening in the natural habitat.”

Truth teller: Timnit Gebru | Time

(Commentary by UCLA’s Safiya Noble) It takes courage to speak truth to the most powerful technology companies in the world. Timnit Gebru is a truth teller. Gebru was the most senior Black woman to lead a team of AI ethicists at Google, hired to find issues and improve the technology. She was ultimately fired after co-authoring a paper that did just that; it exposed racial discrimination and environmental harm in large-scale artificial intelligence systems at the company.

Buffalo shooter’s corruption of genetics research | STAT

“I’m horrified,” said Daniel Benjamin, a behavioral economist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and co-founder of the Social Science Genetic Association Consortium (SSGAC). Formed in 2011 and funded in part by the National Institutes of Health, the group aims to find links between genes and outcomes that interest social scientists.

Lawyer’s hourly bankruptcy rate is, uh, amazing | Reuters

Lynn LoPucki, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles School of Law who tracks bankruptcy cases, said Monday that Katyal’s [hourly] rate of nearly $2,500 is the highest he has seen