UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

There is a longstanding call to make scholarship free to all, known as the open access movement. [UCLA’s Peter] Baldwin argues that this time when AI and ChatGPT are reshaping information could be a turning point that speeds up the move to open up scholarship. Baldwin’s latest book, “Athena Unbound: Why and How Scholarly Knowledge Should Be Free for All,” looks at the history and future of the open access movement. And fittingly, his publisher made a version of the book available free online.

Companies and labs are therefore trying to suppress the body’s immune response to AAVs, which might decrease the risks of large doses or allow smaller, repeat doses. Immunosupression could also let previously treated patients “benefit from new, even better AAV therapies,” says muscular dystrophy researcher Melissa Spencer of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

“Hundreds of thousands more people would desire to live in the Bay Area — if not millions — and Southern California,” said Michael Lens, a professor of urban planning and public policy at UCLA, “if we made it easier to accommodate those people through more housing units and presumably more affordable housing.”

A North Carolina redistricting ruling has set up a possible electoral windfall for congressional Republicans in preserving their U.S. House majority next year … “If you want to maximize your power you’re going to draw whatever districts the Voting Rights Act requires and you’re going to engage in the most partisan gerrymandering that you can,” said Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who follows redistricting and election litigation.

How florigen stimulates the process of making a flower is “still an active research field,” says Lawren Sack, professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at UCLA. Sack cautions further that the entire flowering sequence in jacarandas and similar trees is “not completely understood.” One especially intriguing piece of the puzzle is how trees store and use information about previous seasons when flowering, in addition to current temperatures.