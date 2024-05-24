UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Music industry legend and Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. has pledged $5 million to establish The UCLA Berry Gordy Music Industry Center. The center — launched in affiliation with The UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music — will open during the 2024–25 academic year. (UCLA’s Eileen Strempel was quoted.)

Richard Hasen, an election expert at the University of California at Los Angeles law school, agreed with Kagan, writing in a blog post that the decision “makes it easier for Republican states to engage in redistricting to help white Republicans maximize their political power.”

Richard Hasen, a legal expert who heads the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA Law, said Alito’s second display of support for insurrection was the final straw for him. “I was uncertain if the initial revelation of the first flag merited Justice Alito’s recusal in the first case, but I now believe he must recuse in the Trump immunity and related cases,” he wrote on his website. “There’s no blaming it on his spouse this time in any credible way.”

A total knee replacement sounds like it involves getting an entirely new joint, but it’s a bit of a misnomer. “It’s more of a knee resurfacing, like getting a crown for your tooth. Dentists shave down the tooth and put a cap on it,” says Dr. Adam Sassoon, a hip and knee surgeon at UCLA Health.