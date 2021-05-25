UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“We learned the unfortunate and tragic passing of George Floyd was something that is completely unacceptable. What we also learned is that public, peaceful protests matter. We had historic protests. We saw thousands and thousands, and in some cases millions of people globally, who came out and protested to say ‘we must end racism,’” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard.

Juan Matute, deputy director of the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies, was optimistic about the Purple Line’s prospects, despite the fact that the COVID-19 ridership drop arrived on the heels of an already up to 25% decline from peak ridership levels around 2014. The new extension is “probably the most important transit project in America, outside of Manhattan,” he said, because it links high-density corridors in Los Angeles.

“The basic requirement is that Uber and Lyft have to … meet 90% of all the miles they serve by the year 2030, with electric miles,” said UCLA’s Deepak Rajagopal (approx. 42:00 mark).

Experts stress that the public, many police officers, and state and federal lawmakers, don’t fully understand qualified immunity. And, in many cases, what they think it means to policing — accurate or not — is scary, said UCLA law professor Joanna Schwartz. “Qualified immunity has come to represent or symbolize much deeper questions about how much oversight and accountability there should be over police,” said Schwartz, an author of studies on the subject.

“It means that the dice are loaded toward a lot of forest fire this year,” said Park Williams, a UCLA climate and fire scientist, who calculated that soil in the western half of the nation is the driest it has been since 1895. “This summer we’re going into fire season with drier fuels than we were at this time last year.” (UCLA’s Daniel Swain is also quoted.)

Weizhe Hong didn’t know about any of these human studies when, a few years ago, his team stumbled upon the same sort of synchrony while recording from brain cells of interacting mice. “For about six months, we were very puzzled by it,” said Dr. Hong, a neuroscientist at the University of California Los Angeles. “I just found it too good to be true, too surprising to me.”

“The short answer is no. Of course, I don’t mean that no disk or device or cloud storage account will ever get full. What I mean is that, for most applications, the cost of storage is no longer an obstacle. These days, very few people say “this data is important, but we can’t retain it because that would require spending too much on storage,”“ said UCLA’s John Villasenor.

The coronavirus pandemic has hurt LGBTQ students in unique and troubling ways, according to a new report by the Point Foundation and the Williams Institute at University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law. For example, LGBTQ students were more than twice as likely to have lost student housing than non-LGBTQ students (15 percent versus 6 percent, respectively). Nearly half of LGBTQ students who moved home during the pandemic were not out to their families about their sexual orientation or gender identity.

UCLA pediatrician Jennifer Brazier Peralta joined the superintendent during his weekly briefing this week to encourage all parents to consider vaccinating their children. She emphasized that children can unknowingly contract and spread the virus, just like adults. “Children can still get very, very sick from COVID,’’ she said. “Vaccination is one of the best ways to keep them safe and their families safe as well.’’

Arturo Vargas Bustamante, an associate professor of health policy and management at UCLA, said a Trump administration policy that dissuaded immigrants from seeking certain public benefits, like Medicaid, almost might have discouraged Latinos from seeking out COVID-19 vaccines. The Biden administration ended the policy, known as the “public charge” rule, but Bustamante said it continues to have a “chilling effect” on immigrant communities.

Data indicates that the number of Americans who contracted the flu did decrease over the past year. But that could be a reflection not just of mask-wearing, but also increased handwashing and social distancing, said Peter Katona, a clinical professor of medicine at University of California, Los Angeles. “I have a feeling that when COVID goes away, masks are going to go away,” Katona said.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) The public is increasingly aware of rising violence against Asians in the United States, but few may know how the “model minority” myth surrounding Asians has done more harm than good.

“What we’re learning is every cell of our body has its own biological clock. If you use caffeine ... to wake your brain up, it doesn’t necessarily mean the rest of your body is on the same time zone. You may be up, but you may feel sluggish,” said Zhaoping Li, a professor of medicine and chief of the division of clinical nutrition at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“I tend to be, by nature, a pessimist. But I would agree with those statements. There is a lot of reason for hope. I think hopefully one of the silver linings will be that this will underscore how important basic science research into viruses and the immune system is,” said UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang (approx. 1:50 mark).