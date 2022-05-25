UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Texas tragedy and recent rise in school shootings | Los Angeles Times

But while the victims must be remembered and honored, focusing on such lists — especially if the shooter is named — run the risk of inadvertently glorifying such shootings and potentially inspiring copycats to compete for the fame that they assume will accompany high body counts, said Ron Avi Astor, a social welfare professor and expert in school violence at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs. Focusing on death counts also potentially overlooks lives changed forever through injuries and psychological harm, he added. (Astor was also interviewed by National Public Radio.)

U.S. gun laws getting looser, not stronger | Los Angeles Times

“Any day now the Supreme Court could hand down its decision in the New York concealed carry case and make it much harder for states like California to regulate guns in the name of public safety,” said Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor.

Texas school shooting and children’s trauma | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

“There [are] different kids that are experiencing different things right now. In this case, we have some kids who were there, present. Even though they were present, they might have been in hiding. They still might have questions. So it’s really important, as we hug them, give them some space — check in with them and ask them: What are they feeling? What did they witness? And provide them support,” said UCLA’s Dr. Melissa Brymer.

What we know about the rise in monkeypox cases | Scientific American

“This is an evolving story,” says Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles’s Fielding School of Public Health. Rimoin, who has spent many years studying monkeypox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has many questions: At what point in the disease process are the people who were infected? Are these really new cases or older ones that have just now been discovered? (UCLA’s Jamie Lloyd-Smith is also quoted about monkeypox by Wired.)

Monkeypox and smallpox | MedPage Today

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Claire Panosian Dunavan) Today, in the midst of a global flurry of monkeypox, smallpox’s far-less-lethal cousin with a similar vesiculopustular rash, I thank God for modern diagnostics. At the same time, assuming that the current multi-country outbreak continues to spread (as opposed to simply petering out), we must consider the challenges that lie ahead, both in quickly diagnosing monkeypox patients and vaccinating their contacts — ironically, the same challenges that once faced those trying to eradicate smallpox. (UCLA’s Anne Rimoin is cited.)

Education surges when students learn together | Inside Higher Ed

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Neil Garg) The significance of belonging for college students is well documented, but it has become increasingly salient during the COVID-19 pandemic … The most important aspect of campus life that they felt that had missed since the beginning of the pandemic was not the quest for knowledge or attending in-person lectures by distinguished faculty but rather their friends and social life.

How cities in the West have water amid drought | Associated Press

While the river remains the lifeblood of the region, many cities have other water sources. That’s due to spending billions of dollars over decades on infrastructure aimed at withstanding a future with less reliable water sources. “It really has to do with the modern engineering marvels of the 20th and 21st centuries,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “This is sort of the perennial story of the West.”

Unemployment, stress at work linked to opioid abuse | News-Medical

Two linked studies led by UCLA Fielding School of Public Health researchers have found strong associations between drug misuse generally and opioid misuse specifically among unemployed Americans, who were found to have a 40% higher likelihood to misuse opioids than those working 35-40 hours per week. (UCLA’s Jian Li, Liwei Chen, Marissa Seamans and Timothy Matthews are quoted.)