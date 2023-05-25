UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Victor Shi) As concerning as it is that so many Americans — and our elected officials — continue to believe China unleashed the COVID-19 pandemic, it is unsurprising, particularly given our country’s long and sordid history of xenophobia and racism toward those of Chinese descent.

UCLA professor Georgia Kernell believes DeSantis’s Twitter announcement hurts Trump, saying this about DeSantis: “He’s highlighting his social conservatism, but also he’s pitching himself as somebody who’s younger than both of the other two candidates; so, Biden and Trump are both the frontrunners. And also, someone’s who’s more electable than Trump.” (approx. 1:05 mark.)

The California Bar was excoriated as an agency unduly influenced by disgraced former attorney Thomas Girardi for violating its own rules and the law as leaders and lawmakers look to make it a model of reform… “The problems revealed by the Girardi scandal are at bottom problems of the corrupting influence of wealth and power, that influence gains its scope to the fullest degree when allowed to fester under the cloak of secrecy,” said Scott Cummings, University of California Los Angeles professor who teaches legal ethics and professional regulation.

“The business sector is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions. That makes them a main point of potential improvement,” said Magali Delmas, a professor of management and faculty director of the Center for Impact at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“We’re providing medical-nutrition therapy, counseling patients and physicians, working with home health care agencies, working with insurance on getting special formulas approved for patients, and talking about food safety,” says Dana Hunnes, a senior clinical registered dietitian at UCLA Medical Center. “We’re not just scooping up food in the hospital kitchen; we’re the experts in all things nutrition.”

Hunnes also spoke with NBC’s ‘Today’ in an article about what the World Health Organization is cautioning about sugar substitutes.

That is concerning, said Dr. Gregg Fonarow, director of the Ahmanson-UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center and co-director of the UCLA Preventative Cardiology Program in Los Angeles. Noting that “there have been relatively few analyses of this procedure in U.S. clinical practice,” Fonarow acknowledged that Makkar’s study suggests that for moderate-to-severe valve leak patients, the procedure “appears to be a reasonable treatment option.” But at the same time, he suggested that “there remains further opportunities to improve upon this procedure,” given the lower number of patients who achieved a “mild” leak status following TEER.

Dr. Andrew Leuchter is a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine, and was not involved in this research. He said the study is an “important comparison of two of the major treatments for treatment-resistant depression.” While the main message is that ketamine is a reasonable treatment alternative for helping people get through acute depressive symptoms, Leuchter said, another major challenge is keeping people well long term and returning them to full function.

The city, in partnership with UCLA, has crunched data of which cooling centers were most used and which ones weren’t used much at all last year. Segura said improved extreme heat data, including this heat map put together by UCLA researchers, has also helped the city pinpoint where more cooling centers are needed.