UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Martin Jarmond became not only the first African American athletic director in UCLA history last weekend but also the first to be hired without ever visiting campus. He was given a six-year contract last weekend after wowing university officials during online video chats forced by the COVID-19 pandemic that made in-person interviews impossible. Jarmond, 40, spoke with The Times for about 45 minutes on Wednesday morning about a variety of topics as he prepares to formally start his new job that will pay him an average of $1.4 million over the next six years.

The study — which was published online this week by researchers at UCLA, Mexico’s Red Cross and several other institutions and has not been peer-reviewed — suggests the country may be missing large numbers of coronavirus victims in its official counts… Still, Joseph Friedman, a medical student at UCLA who worked on the report, said he hopes the model will be expanded across Mexico and to other countries with low levels of testing and poor data collection. “There’s not great mortality data for Latin America, but all kinds of cities could be doing this analysis,” he said.

Traffic is creeping back up in Los Angeles compared to the early days of the county’s stay-at-home orders. Where is everyone going? “It’s some combination of businesses and recreation areas reopening, combined with quarantine fatigue,” says Michael Manville, an associate professor of urban planning at UCLA who leads the school’s traffic congestion program. “That accumulates slowly but steadily, and you see it on the roads as a little bit more delay.”

At this stage of the pandemic, people are beginning to feel the negative health effects of social isolation, which Steve Cole, a social genomics researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, argued can increase the chances of chronic disease and other types of illnesses the longer it goes on…. “We should be able to find some equilibrium between those two extremes,” he said. “We don’t want to be packed like sardines in a crowd, but at the same time, a lone human being is a recipe for death.”

“So first of all, you’re correct that as epidemiologists, we’re all very focused on this average number of cases that each infected person will cause. That is the crucial driver of whether an epidemic can take off or not. But I guess it should come as no surprise that not everybody is average. And in fact, when you look at the data for really any infectious disease, to be able to get this kind of high resolution picture of who is doing the spreading, it turns out that most people don’t look average at all,” said UCLA’s Jamie Lloyd-Smith (Also: Science).

“In this time of shelter in place, unfortunately children don’t have a lot of contacts with mandated reporters: teachers, mental health providers, coaches, mentors,” said Laura Abrams, chair of the Department of Social Welfare at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

“I can only tell you as an epidemiologist that you have to follow the data. And we don’t have enough data yet to determine whether or not using hydroxychloroquine would be enough benefit to outweigh risks,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

One reason for the incomplete data in California and elsewhere is that while labs and hospitals are required by law to report positive cases, healthcare entities may not be required to collect and report racial and ethnic data, explained Ninez Ponce, director of the Center for Health Policy Research at UCLA. Data collection is prone to errors. Patients sometimes don’t self-identify on hospital intake forms, and healthcare staff can report inaccurate information or leave sections blank, rendering racial and ethnic data imperfect, she said.

“This is distressing for patients; whether it’s because of some significant physical or emotional stress, the nutrients and energy put into hair production and growth is shifted to other parts of your body,” Dr. Sara Hogan, a health sciences clinical instructor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told McClatchy News. To ease some worry, Hogan shares the same advice to all her patients: “Hair is not necessary for survival.”

Researchers have long known that marmots use the same burrows over decades, says Daniel Blumstein, an ecologist and marmot expert at University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study. But the long-term decline of burrows in areas farmed years ago is surprising, he says.