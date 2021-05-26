UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“It’s an approach to grappling with a history of white supremacy that rejects the belief that what’s in the past is in the past, and that the laws and systems that grow from that past are detached from it,” law professor Kimberlé Crenshaw recently told CNN. Crenshaw, who teaches at UCLA and Columbia law schools, helped pioneer the theory. (Crenshaw was also cited by The Columbus Dispatch.)

Renee Tajima-Pena, an Asian American Studies professor at the University of California, Los Angeles and co-producer of the PBS docuseries “Asian Americans,” isn’t surprised some people have never thought of Asian Americans as victims. The dominant narrative has always been they are successful, don’t speak up and, therefore, encounter little racism. “The model minority myth is such a drug for Americans,” Tajima-Pena said.

Victor Narro of the UCLA Labor Center said more facts would be necessary to determine liability in this case, but asserted, “Low-wage workers in Los Angeles lose $26.2 million per week due to wage-theft violations. “A common form of wage theft takes place with subcontracting or third-party hiring of workers to perform a service for the entity (or person) that created this arrangement,” he wrote in an email to The Times.

“I think this is great news that fifty percent of L.A. County residents who are over age sixteen are fully vaccinated. The rates do differ by age. More people over age sixty-five are full vaccinated, compared to those who are younger. So we still need to continue to roll out vaccines among all age groups and all populations,” said UCLA’s Dr. Annabelle De St. Maurice (approx. 1:20 mark).

“We’re exposed to air pollution and extreme heat, often at the same time. Now we’re getting a better sense of how that might aggravate health effects together. That’s really important as we’re thinking about future climate change,” say Miriam Marlier, an environmental health scientist at UCLA.

“Stay home when you get sick,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and Medicine in Los Angeles. “Do a good job when washing your hands. Physically distance if you’re indoors where you think you might be around sick people. These are things that will keep you and your family healthier.”

Money talks — but the absence of it speaks volumes too, according to Joanna Schwartz. Schwartz, a UCLA School of Law professor with a focus on police accountability, has spent years poring over city budgets, lawsuits and public-records requests to determine that police officers “virtually never” pay in a court settlement or jury verdict that puts them on the hook for misconduct. When police departments dig into their own coffers, the financial toll is light, she adds. (Schwartz was interviewed.)

Juan Matute, deputy director of the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies, said some transit routes will have something going for them that they’ve lacked in the past: a time advantage.

The protests have been mainly peaceful, but Dov Waxman, a professor of Israel studies at UCLA and an expert on Israeli-Palestinian relations, said he’s not surprised clashes have occurred. “I think it’s entirely reasonable and legitimate to protest and for people to make their views known and there’s nothing wrong with that. If you want to protest Israeli policies and Israel’s actions, you shouldn’t target Jews. They do not represent the state of Israel,” said Waxman. (Waxman was also interviewed by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and KCBS-TV.)

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Jennie Brand) As researchers who study the health effects of job loss and unemployment, we see many reasons to worry that the next wave of health problems linked to COVID-19 will not come directly from the virus itself, or the strain it places on health systems, but from its effect on the labor market. During the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic, 25% of U.S. adults said they or someone in their household lost their job because of the pandemic. Among those who said they lost a job, half reported they were still unemployed six months later.