In L.A., Biden asylum program has led to more deportations | Los Angeles Times

But according to a new Center for Immigration Law and Policy at UCLA Law report, the docket’s fast-track timeline has imposed new hardships on many asylum seekers and created additional obstacles that ultimately lead to higher rates of deportation orders, sometimes based on legal technicalities … “It’s hard to imagine a greater miscarriage of justice,” said [UCLA’s] Talia Inlender, deputy director of the Center for Immigration Law, who co-authored the report. “This is a failure of the system.” (Also: KCRW-FM and KPCC-FM.)

2 West Coast ports rank dead last in efficiency | Marketplace

But there are many efficient ports, particularly in Asia and Europe, that have even tighter constraints on space, according to Christopher Tang, a professor of supply chain management at UCLA. Those ports use more sophisticated technology to quickly move cargo in and out — automated cranes, sensors, tracking — all powered by artificial intelligence. “We are really way behind. By decades. I’m not joking. We are way behind,” Tang said.

HIV drug appears to boost memory in mice | NPR’s “All Things Considered”

As a brain gets older, it can still form new memories, but it has trouble linking them together. Alcino Silva, a neuroscientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, explains the problem this way. “You learn about something, but you can’t remember where you heard it. You can’t remember who told you about. These incidents happen more and more often as we go from middle age into older age,” said Silva. (UCLA’s S. Thomas Carmichael is also interviewed. Also: Medical Xpress and Scienmag.)

Talking to your children about school shootings | PBS Newshour

“For those young kids, we’re going to have to have several small conversations that are short. And, most importantly, they’re going to want to know that they’re safe, that you’re safe, that their family is safe — and providing them extra love and attention during this time, when they might be feeling a little bit uneased,” said UCLA’s Dr. Melissa Brymer. (Brymer was also interviewed by ABC’s “Good Morning America.”)

Mystified scientists sequence monkeypox genes | Wall Street Journal

Anne Rimoin, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said more sequences would be required to gain the full picture. “I liken this to tuning into a new series, but we don’t know what episode we’ve landed on,” Dr. Rimoin said. “It seems like we missed some of the origin story.” (Rimoin was also quoted about monkeypox in the New York Times and STAT, and was interviewed by KTTV-TV.)

COVID cases hit levels of past summer surges | Daily Breeze

While the variant that’s dominant right now is extremely contagious, it appears to cause less severe disease than previous forms of COVID-19, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health who is an expert in epidemiology and infectious diseases. High rates of immunity from vaccination or past infections also are protecting people who get sick against severe disease and death, and medical treatment has improved.

California laws on gun sales could fall | San Francisco Chronicle

But Eugene Volokh, a UCLA law professor and libertarian legal scholar, said he does not expect a profusion of Supreme Court gun rulings after the decision in the New York gun case, as the court generally waits to see how lower courts interpret such rulings.

Posts misrepresent new Texas handgun laws | Associated Press

“That claim is exaggerated,” Adam Winkler, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, wrote in an email to the AP. “The permit is only available if one is protected by a restraining order. So if you obtain a restraining order against another individual, you would be able to obtain a concealed carry permit.” (UCLA’s Eugene Volokh is also quoted.)

More mass shootings, no new gun control in U.S. | New York Times

As the right took up the issue of gun rights in politics, conservative lawyers gave the Second Amendment new attention in law reviews and courtrooms, Adam Winkler, a constitutional law scholar at U.C.L.A., wrote in the book “Gunfight: The Battle over the Right to Bear Arms in America.”

In wake of shooting, experts urge focus on mental health | Orange County Register

Ramos in the days before the rampage, sent a friend a photo of an assault rifle and ammunition. Experts say these are the types of red flags school personnel, parents, school mates and others should be trained to identify and report. Students need to be assured that by telling authorities they are saving their friends and not snitching, said Ron Astor, an internationally recognized school safety expert at UCLA.

What does ‘organic’ actually mean? | Insider

To be labeled organic in the U.S., products must meet qualifications required by the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service. These guidelines are set to promote environmental health, says Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, RD, a senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.