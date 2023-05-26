UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

An environmental law expert I was talking to yesterday, Cara Horowitz, at the University of California Los Angeles, says this ruling that just happened seems different – more lasting – because generally in all cases, the Supreme Court lets federal agencies decide how they want to interpret law. “This court is quite explicitly aggregating to itself the power to say what the law is and taking discretion away from agencies.” [she said] (approx. 1:55 mark.)

(Horowitz was also quoted by the Associated Press.)

David Nathanson was one of the senior authors on the study. He’s an associate professor of molecular and medical pharmacology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and a member of the Jonsson Cancer Center. He says every patient’s tumor is different and can have a unique combination of genetic differences, but understanding how genetic alterations affect the growth and metabolism of the tumors is critical to identifying future treatment options.

Now the task force has issued a draft of an update to its guidelines, recommending the screening for all women beginning at age 40. “This new recommendation will help save lives and prevent more women from dying due to breast cancer,” said Carol Mangione, a professor of medicine and public health at UCLA, who chaired the panel.

But without enough nurses, experts point say we will all be feeling the impact when we can’t access care. One local foundation is hoping to help reverse the trend. Applause and a red-carpet welcome are not the accolades UCLA registered nurse Christopher Lee is accustomed to. “It’s such an honor to be recognized among so many different nurses,” he said. Lee is among 30 nurses from UCLA Health, City of Hope and Keck Medicine of USC being honored for their passion and dedication.

“What I see is a shade structure that has been basically whittled down by all the regulations and policies that make it really difficult — and you can call it illegal — to produce shade where needed,” says V. Kelly Turner, an associate professor of urban planning and geography at UCLA who studies how design can protect people from extreme heat.

It looks like after three years of La Niña, there’s a 90% chance we’re going to have to contend with El Niño later this year. And a 50% chance that it’ll be a particularly strong one. … That said, there’s no guarantee that next winter will be wet. “El Niño basically shifts the probability or likelihood of certain types of events,” said Karen McKinnon, professor of statistics and the environment at UCLA. “But it’s not deterministic.”

Asian Americans make up roughly 7% of the U.S. population but are underrepresented at all levels in front of and behind the camera, according to UCLA’s latest Hollywood Diversity Report… Progress has been made in the last decade since UCLA launched the report, says Michael Tran, co-author of the report, but it’s “constantly up and down.” After several years of improvement, the overall racial, ethnic and gender diversity among movie actors, directors and writers slid back to 2019 levels.

That year, during contract negotiations, Los Angeles Unified teachers asked the district to expand green space on school campuses, limit random searches of students and support immigrant students and their families, according to the UCLA Labor Center. The teachers union went on strike for six days and also won lower class sizes, more nurses and a 6% retroactive pay raise.

So initially, her new job as an assistant to noted lepidopterist and UCLA lecturer Rudi Mattoni was just an additional source of needed income. Her duties? To help preserve the small, last-known colony of blues that Mattoni had discovered in San Pedro in 1994.