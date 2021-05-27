UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“MGM is really the story of Hollywood,” Jonathan Kuntz, a film professor at UCLA School of Theater, Film and TV, told CNN Business. “The studio has gone through all of the cycles of the film business over the last 100 years.” “In many ways, MGM is the idea of the classic Hollywood studio,” he said. “And it tried to preserve that idea long after it was no longer a viable business strategy.”

“The fact that the ATF’s record-keeping is still based on paper records is a sign of how effective the NRA has been at hobbling the ATF,” Adam Winkler, a law professor at UCLA and the author of “Gunfight: The Battle Over the Right to Bear Arms in America,” said in an interview, adding that police forces around the country had had access to cutting-edge technology for decades.

“I think the solidarity, it’s certainly holding. Many people who are in the African American or African diaspora community, including my family, have been very much supportive of the stop Asian hate movement. And I know many people who are. And there are a number of people who have not been,” said UCLA’s Brenda Stevenson.

“It’s difficult for the American Jewish community to come together in opposition to antisemitism because they’re so divided when it comes to Israel,” said Dov Waxman, chair of the Israel Studies department at the University of California, Los Angeles. “You get this very polarized reaction.”

“I think we’re going to see a spectrum of organizations — some at the governmental level, some at the county public health department level, some at the organizational level — recommending, if not actually requiring, vaccination,” says [UCLA’s Dr. Timothy] Brewer.

“Movie theaters are closed environments, which involve being in crowds. Many of them are poorly ventilated. And so therefore, if you are unvaccinated, being in a theater really puts you at a greater risk for infection,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles, examined data from emergency medical service (EMS) calls and compared overdose deaths in 2020 to prior years. They found overdose deaths seen by EMS increased by 42% in the U.S. in 2020 compared to 2018-2019, according to the study published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal JAMA Psychiatry. The largest spikes were seen among Blacks and Latinos, with 50.3% and 49.7% increases in overdose deaths during the pandemic, respectively. (UCLA’s Joseph Friedman was quoted.)

Michael Karanicolas, executive director of UCLA’s Institute for Technology, Law and Policy, said restricting social media is tricky to assess from a constitutional perspective, because laws and court rulings are constantly in flux. ”It’s not always easy to draw a clear and bright line between what the government can force you to disclose … and what the government can’t force you to say,” Karanicolas said.

The new guidelines don’t explicitly move extended embryo culture into ISSCR’s less restrictive category two, which describes research permissible after scientific and ethical review. “The ISSCR has not abandoned the 14-day rule,” says Amander Clark, a stem cell biologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a member of the guideline task force. But the guidelines call for “national academies of science, academic societies, funders, and regulators to lead public conversations” about the “societal and ethical issues raised by allowing such research.”

“With the pandemic now opening things up more, we’re going to see more of those kinds of attacks. … Many of these attacks are planned. And the individual planning the attack might do it for a week, sometimes a month. And they’ll actually take surveillance of what they’re going to attack,” said UCLA’s Jeffrey Simon.