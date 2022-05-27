UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Scientists aren’t ‘crazy scared’ about monkeypox | Los Angeles Times

“The eradication of smallpox was of course one of the greatest achievements in public health history, but it also left the door open for other viruses to fill the void. As a result, we have waning population immunity to pox viruses,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist who has studied monkeypox for the last two decades and leads the UCLA Center for Global and Immigrant Health. In other words, she said with a rueful laugh, “no good deed goes unpunished.” (Rimoin was also quoted about monkeypox by STAT and Science and was interviewed by MSNBC – approx. 1:50 mark).

Mass shootings and limits to school security | Los Angeles Times

Campuses also are supposed to be safe havens from bullying and threats on the inside. Much progress has been made in recognizing the seriousness of bullying and taking action to prevent it, said Professor Ron Avi Astor, an expert in school violence at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs. He noted that it’s difficult to measure how much violence has been prevented, both in terms of bullying and its repercussions. (Astor is also quoted by the New York Times and USA Today. )

Trump-appointed judges and California gun laws | Los Angeles Times

UCLA professor and constitutional law scholar Adam Winkler told me the gap is closing between the court version of the 2nd Amendment and the “aspirational” 2nd Amendment romanticized by the 1776 patriot types. The Supreme Court, Winkler said, is “supersizing” the 2nd Amendment.

What is Afrofuturism and why should you be reading it? | USA Today

The definition of Afrofuturism that author and educator Tananarive Due uses is “the speculative arts of the African diaspora.” Due, who teaches Afrofuturism at UCLA and also has an online course, acknowledges that this definition is very broad, and that it includes, Due says, “science fiction, which is what most people think of because of the word futurism, but also fantasy, horror — which is a form of fantasy — magical realism, comics, the list goes on.”

Is it risky for babies sleep in car seats? | Los Angeles Times

Caroline Armstrong, lactation and maternity education supervisor for UCLA Health, offered some do’s and don’ts of restraint safety: Do ensure that the harness strap is below the shoulders and adjusted to the child’s height. Do ensure that the chest clip is at armpit level and the straps fit snugly. Don’t allow harnesses to become loose, uneven or twisted. Don’t let the car seat move more than 1 inch side to side.

Treating child victims of gun violence | ABC News

Dr. Michael Rodriguez, a family physician and a professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, said child patients may require different types of medication, or different doses depending on their weights and heights, as well as different levels of fluids. “The fact of whether they are adults or children is a major issue,” he told ABC News. “Partially because it requires a different level of expertise so, with children, you need to have some pediatric expertise.”

Teaching robots to touch | Nature

With this goal in mind, and buoyed by advances in machine learning, researchers around the world are developing myriad tactile sensors, from finger-shaped devices to electronic skins. The idea isn’t new, says Veronica Santos, a roboticist at the University of California, Los Angeles. But advances in hardware, computational power and algorithmic knowhow have energized the field. “There is a new sense of excitement about tactile sensing and how to integrate it with robots,” Santos says.

HIV drug combats age-related memory loss in mice | New Atlas

By using a tiny microscope to study the brain activity of rodents, scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have uncovered a key mechanism behind the retention of memories, and shown how targeting it could strengthen human memory during middle age. Their approach involves an existing drug used to treat HIV, and the researchers believe repurposing it could serve as an early intervention for conditions like dementia. (UCLA’s Alcino Silva is quoted.)

UCLA funds research on California’s Latino communities | Diverse Issues in Higher Education

The UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative (UCLA-LPPI) has awarded a total of $150,000 to six Latino-led research projects at UCLA aimed at developing policy solutions to challenges facing California’s Latino communities … “The projects we are funding focus on the ways in which inequity persists within Latino communities and aim to provide real solutions,” said Dr. Silvia González the initiative’s co-director of research. “We are proud to work with researchers who are pushing the envelope and using their expertise to develop the critical analysis needed to drive better policy on a breadth of issues.”

NRA convention kicks off in Texas | ABC News

But Adam Winkler, a University of California, Los Angeles, law professor who specializes in gun policy, told ABC News the NRA is still a powerful political force after decades of shaping public attitudes on firearms. “The NRA has been immensely successful at persuading Americans that if you’re feeling in danger, you should have a gun,” Winkler said. (Winkler is also interviewed about gun control by KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk” – approx. 27:40 mark).

Supreme Court to rule in gun case | Associated Press

“I think the court is heading into uncharted waters. I can’t recall the last time the Supreme Court ruled in so many cases likely to spark a strong political backlash,” said UCLA law professor Adam Winkler, an expert on the court and gun policy. Winkler predicted the recent shootings would not do anything to change the outcome in the guns case, where the court’s conservative majority has been expected to strike down a New York gun law. “Pro-gun justices are pro-gun,” he said, adding it is not likely that recent mass shootings have done anything to change that.