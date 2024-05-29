UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“So the atlas came to my attention around the year 2012. This entire collection was gifted to me by a colleague. We were at that time searching for the very best resources on anatomy of the heart in our case, but obviously also to understand nerves in the human body,” said UCLA’s Dr. Kalyanam Shivkumar.

“For the first time a woman will be the president of Mexico, that is something historic and is a democratic advance; we must celebrate that fact,” says Gaspar Rivera Salgado, director of the Center for Mexican Studies at the University of California in Los Angeles. (Translated from Spanish.)

“An emerging theory in autism research is that differences in sensory processing may precede the more classic social and communication symptoms of autism, and this data supports that theory in showing that very early brain differences related to how attention is allocated may predict both sensory and social behaviors in toddlers,” Shulamite Green, an assistant professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and corresponding author on the study, said in a statement.

People with ADHD have a pattern of struggling with certain symptoms. Those include inattention, which is having trouble paying attention; hyperactivity, or having too much energy; and impulsivity, which is acting without thinking or having trouble with self-control, says Dr. James McGough, a professor of clinical psychiatry and co-director of the ADHD Clinic [at the Stewart and Lynda Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital] at UCLA.

The medical condition — characterized by extreme sadness, anxiety or despair following childbirth — affects up to 1 in 5 women. At five months postpartum, the woman was stuck in a haze, said Dr. Misty Richards, medical director of perinatal psychiatry at the Maternal Outpatient Mental Health Services Clinic at UCLA Health, who treated the patient and described her experience to NBC News.

The research also addresses “a very important issue in maternal health, which is keeping pregnant people safe during childbirth,” adds Yalda Afshar, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist and the co-director of the cardio-obstetrics program at UCLA Health in California, who was also not involved in the research.

The numbers are “alarming,” said Dr. Folasade May, a cancer prevention researcher and gastroenterologist at UCLA Health in Los Angeles. She also served on the President’s Cancer Panel on Colorectal Cancer in 2021. “Since 1995, there has been a 45% increase in colorectal cancer diagnoses in people under the age of 50,” she noted.

A study led by UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers found that using a combination of experimental immunotherapy drugs with chemotherapy significantly improves progression-free survival and overall survival for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who have previously undergone standard chemotherapy treatment when compared to those who received the targeted therapy regorafenib alone. (UCLA’s Dr. Zev Wainberg was quoted. Also: Scienmag.)

While health-care systems can manage covid waves, Otto Yang, associate chief of infectious diseases at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, said the immunocompromised and older adults at high risk of developing severe disease are often overlooked. “Those people unfortunately carry a heavy burden,” Yang said. “I’m not sure there is a good solution for them, but one thing could be better preventive measures.”

Nearly half of California youths from the ages of 12 to 17 report having recently struggled with mental health issues, with nearly a third experiencing serious psychological distress, according to a 2021 study by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. These rates are even higher for multiracial youths and those from low-income families.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Paavo Monkkonen and Aaron Barrall) California has taken unprecedented action to spur housing production in recent years. Since 2017 the Legislature has passed nearly a hundred new laws to facilitate construction, including requiring cities to update local housing plans with more ambitious production targets.

James Park, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said investors are likely thinking about an array of factors in deciding whether to reward Musk for his performance as CEO. “It’ll be partly a popularity contest, but I think the shareholders will also do a hard-nosed rational calculus about whether it’s worth paying this sum to ensure he doesn’t go somewhere else,” he said.

Martha Bailey, an economics professor at the University of California Los Angeles, led a study that also found that expanding access to birth control reduces abortion.