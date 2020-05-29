UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Dr. David Eisenman, director of the Center for Public Health and Disasters at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health … said that type of data, correctly gathered, is crucial for reducing future infections of employees and understanding which kinds of job sites and occupations carry elevated risk of contracting COVID-19. “Saying aggregate data is not useful is like pulling wool over your eyes. Of course it’s useful, we’re using it to open the country up again,” Eisenman said.

“Heat will definitely make it more difficult for people to be outside with masks on, but it is not impossible. And, it is in fact, very important,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour with Brian Williams”.)

“Yes, we have to get back to having fun,” said Richard Jackson, a pediatrician and professor emeritus at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “But we need to do it very carefully and differently until we have this infection under control.”

From a public health perspective, wider testing could help determine the disease prevalence, though that would require random sampling, not people seeking to be tested, said Karin Michels, an epidemiology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. And testing asymptomatic people comes at the expense of those who can’t get a test. “In a perfect world, you want to test the whole state, you want to test the whole country,” Michels said. “We don’t have enough test kits for everybody right now.”

“Shelter-in-place rules, by mandating more time at home, are very likely to increase the volume of domestic or intimate partner violence, which thrives behind closed doors,” said the study’s senior author, Jeffrey Brantingham, a UCLA professor of anthropology.

UCLA epidemiology professor Dr. Timothy Brewer says, “If you look at the trends of case numbers and hospitalizations and deaths … they’ve either plateaued or they’ve been coming down a little bit since about May 10 or so. So I think we have, in fact, been able to change that trajectory from an outbreak that was increasing to an outbreak that is either stabilized or actually coming down a little bit.”

Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an epidemiology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said officials are in the position of balancing public health with concerns about businesses collapsing and people losing their jobs. “These are economic realities,” said Klausner, a former deputy public health officer in San Francisco. “That is kind of countervailing what the public health priorities are and there’s always that tension, always that push and pull between the public health goals of having the best health outcomes for the most people and the other competing interests, whether it be economics or education or public safety.”