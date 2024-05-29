UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Data from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law shows that as of 2022, approximately 1.6 million people ages 13 and older identified as transgender in the United States. This number includes about 300,000 youth ages 13-17. Many young people and their parents have to make life-changing decisions that will forever alter their future and their family.

A team from the University of California, Los Angeles recently released a report examining the ways segregation has changed in U.S. schools. The report is called “The Unfinished Battle for Integration in a Multiracial America — from Brown to Now.” It was written by two UCLA professors — Gary Orfield and Ryan Pfleger. The study found that schools have gotten less white, and more Latino, Asian and multiracial. But it also noted the number of schools considered “intensely segregated” tripled from 1988 to 2021.

“I think in a lot of ways, the challenges that are facing homeless adults who are 60 or 65 aren’t all that different from that challenges that are facing a 50-year-old. In some ways, what I would want to focus on is the new resources that can be opened up when someone reaches that magic number of 65,” said UCLA’s Randall Kuhn (approx. 7:20 mark).

As colon cancer rates rise, so do barriers to screening | The Conversation

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Andrea Shin) More than 53,000 Americans are projected to die from colorectal cancer this year. Although colorectal cancer is the second-most common cause of cancer deaths in the United States, it can be cured if caught early. Detecting a tumor as soon as possible can help you get treatment as soon as possible, giving you the best chance for survival.

“Regarding diet, it is not one size fits all,” said Dr. Daniel Ginn, assistant clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Some patients’ symptoms are exacerbated by very specific foods, revealing isolated food intolerances that lead to increased inflammation of the gut — lactose and gluten are good examples, as these severely worsen symptoms in some people and have no impact on others.”

Mopelola Adeyemo, an endocrinologist and assistant professor in the department of medicine in the division of clinical nutrition at UCLA, said that more and more of her patients have been asking for the new weight loss drugs, many of them concerned about lockdown weight gain during Covid. But oftentimes, she said, they are unaware that there are side effects and that the expensive drugs need to be taken indefinitely to retain any weight loss.

“These kinds of en vogue, money-making drugs have just exploded with certain strata of society,” said Dr. David Goodman-Meza, an addiction-medicine and infectious-disease specialist at UCLA.

However, Dr. Megan Kamath, a cardiologist at UCLA Health in Los Angeles, said the study included a small group of patients and had a high rate of attrition with incomplete data, so more research will be necessary in a larger group to validate these findings.

“It’s definitely what I would call an extreme system,” says Dakotah Tyler, an astrophysicist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved with the discovery. “The normal explanation for how you get a puffed-up hot Jupiter doesn’t apply here — it’s too puffed up.”