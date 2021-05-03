UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“Right now, I think it is getting safer and safer to fly. The thing that we all have to remember is that there is no zero-risk scenario,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.

“We cannot hide behind what the average number is. We have to look at our pockets” where transmission could remain, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert and a professor at UCLA Fielding of Public Health. (Kim-Farley was also quoted by USA Today.)

Women with support from their own kin have lower rates of postpartum depression, possibly mediated by a more gradual late-pregnancy increase in a chemical called placental corticotropin-releasing hormone, a UCLA team found.

Zev Yaroslavsky, who was on the Board of Supervisors when Broad was negotiating over the development of Grand Avenue, said he believes that Broad’s style of leadership is “in the rearview mirror.” “The days when one person could convene the agents of wealth and commerce and business to mobilize for a large civic project are over,” said Yaroslavsky, now with UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs. “That has changed in L.A. We’ve [got] different businesses and demography. The city is more diverse and less concentrated. It’s not that civic projects won’t be done. It’s that they will be done in a different way.”

In a study, published in Nature Astronomy on Thursday, a team from UCLA used radar to nail down the exact length of a day on Venus, the size of its core and its precise tilt angle. “We use Venus as a giant disco ball,” said Jean-Luc Margot, a UCLA professor who led the study. (Also: Daily Mail (U.K.) and Digital Trends.)

You can’t see or smell ozone, but lungs treat it like a “foreign invader,” said Michael Jerrett, who has studied its health effects as director of the UCLA Center for Occupational and Environmental Health. Lung cells mount an immune-like response, which can trigger asthma complications and divert energy from normal lung function, he said. Chronic exposure has been linked to more emergency room visits and can even cause premature death. Once harmed, Jerrett said, children’s lungs may not regain full function.

UCLA professor David Delgado Shorter has launched The Archive of Healing, one of the largest databases of medicinal folklore from around the world. The collection includes hundreds of thousands of entries that address a broad range of health-related topics, from midwifery and menopause to common colds and flus. (Shorter was interviewed.)

“Unpredictable isn’t a strong enough word to describe last summer,” said Gary Clark, UCLA director of undergraduate admissions. “There are some years when we go to the waitlist for a good number of students, but there are other years when ... there may be very, very few waitlist offers. So what happens in a previous admission cycle is not a predictor of what’s going to happen in a future admission cycle because every year is going to be different.”

Hollywood and technology companies are increasingly joining forces in Los Angeles, giving birth to an array of streaming services — from Netflix and Apple TV+ to Paramount+, Disney+ and Hulu. “You might make an excellent movie in Des Moines and win an Academy Award, but the bulk of the industry is in construction of content in a short period of time,” said Jerry Nickelsburg, director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast. “And technology is combining with entertainment in a speed where it hasn’t before.”

The release of the neurotransmitter dopamine into the striatum prompts the rewarding feelings that come from stimuli such as food or sex, previous research shows. But it was unclear whether all social reward is processed in that same circuit, or if it occurs in a separate brain area that later links up with the striatum, the brain’s reward center, says lead researcher Weizhe Hong, associate professor of neurobiology and biological chemistry at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Another team, led by David Glanzman at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), reported evidence a couple of years ago that RNA seems to carry at least some types of memories in California sea hares (Aplysia californica), a type of marine snail. In one set of experiments, the team extracted RNA from nerve cells in snails that had experienced an electric shock, and injected that RNA into snails that hadn’t.

“Protein products can be dangerous to heart health for many reasons. First, we often don’t know what they are truly made of—no dietary supplements are regulated by the FDA to make sure they are safe. Additionally, there is no requirement to label the contents of the protein powder,” says Megan Kamath, M.D., cardiologist and assistant clinical director of medicine at UCLA Health. “Reading and following the consumption instructions is important when using a product that has instructions for dilution. Doing something differently may cause harm to one’s health.”