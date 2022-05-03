UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Supreme Court’s leaked draft of abortion ruling | Reuters

While a number of commentators said the person who leaked the draft is probably seeking to whip up public fervor to change the justices’ minds or get progressive voters to the polls for the Nov. 8 congressional midterm elections, others disagreed, asserting the leaker might be someone — a clerk or even a justice — who sympathizes with the majority. Such a person would be “worried (in a slightly crazy way) about locking that majority down, and willing to take the extreme step of leaking to advance that goal,” said Joseph Fishkin, a professor at the University of California Los Angeles.

Why affirmative action bans hurt health equity | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Dr. Dan Ly) In our recent study in Annals of Internal Medicine, we found that for public medical schools in states that implemented affirmative action bans, enrollment of students from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups decreased by more than a third in the five years after the ban compared with the year before the ban. Meanwhile, a control group of schools in states that did not pass bans saw very little enrollment change for underrepresented students during the same period.

Abortion training if Roe v. Wade overturned | HealthDay News

Abortion training also provides residents with a range of other important skills such as counseling, trauma-informed care, miscarriage management and uterine evacuation, according to study first author Dr. Kavita Vinekar, an assistant clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California, Los Angeles’ School of Medicine. “Those are the skills I got in my abortion training that I use every single day in all of the non-abortion care that I do,” she said in the release.

Corporations’ own investigators fight retail crime | NBC News

“These retail companies are deputizing themselves as law enforcement and are choosing who to surveil and there’s no oversight at all,” said Ángel Díaz, a lecturer at UCLA Law School who specializes in police surveillance.

Time to kill Poseidon desalination project | Los Angeles Times

Poseidon acknowledges that the plant might drive up the average household water bill in Orange County by $3 to $6 per month — or as much as 8.6%. A 2019 study by researchers at UCLA found that these costs, like almost all utility costs, would fall most heavily on disadvantaged households, for whom drinking water would become “moderately to severely less affordable.”

NYC Amazon workers reject union | Associated Press

Kent Wong, the director of the UCLA Labor Center, anticipated that there will be setbacks and victories in organizing Amazon. He contrasted it to Starbucks, where several stores have voted to unionize. Wong noted Amazon’s famously high turnover rate makes it hard to organize and unlike individual Starbucks locations, with 15 to 20 workers, there are far more workers at each Amazon warehouse who must be persuaded to form a union. (Wong is also interviewed about union organizing by KTTV-TV.)