An experimental two-dimensional semiconductor can harness the power of ambient light to serve as a “smart filter” and vastly improve the quality of photos taken with cheap cameras .... “An inexpensive device measuring a couple of centimeters could make a low-powered camera work like a super-resolution camera,” study co-author Aydogan Ozcan, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at UCLA, said in a statement. “That would democratize access to high-resolution imaging and sensing.”

“Patients who have rare diseases may face prolonged delays in diagnosis and treatment, resulting in unnecessary testing, progressive illness, psychological stresses, and financial burdens,” senior researcher Dr. Manish Butte said in a news release. “Using [AI] tools, we developed an approach to speed the diagnosis of undiagnosed patients by identifying patterns in their electronic health records that resemble those of patients who are known to have the disorders,” said Butte, a professor in pediatrics, human genetics and microbiology/immunology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

For the geo-genealogy that’s begetting the fractious Palos Verdes Peninsula of today, I consulted Kevin Coffey, a lecturer in earth, planetary, and space sciences at UCLA. Coffey lives on the peninsula and rejoices in having its real-life science right out his door: “The Palos Verdes Peninsula is unique in its geology in many ways. And in other ways it’s the geology we have throughout much of Los Angeles, but it’s unique in how it’s been uplifted, in how we can see it all.”

Ten states have laws on the books that limit access to bathrooms that line up with gender identity in K-12 schools, according to the UCLA Williams Institute 2024 report on the impact of anti-transgender legislation on youth. An estimated 34,800 transgender students ages 13-17 live in those states.