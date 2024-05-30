UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Slimy slugs and snails surprisingly thriving in L.A . | Popular Science | Popular Science

The bright, noisy and concrete dominated parts of urban spaces tend to repel many animal species. However, some animals — including Los Angeles’ slugs and snails — might actually prefer living in these environments … “Many snails require moist conditions to survive,” study co-author and University of California, Los Angeles Ph.D. candidate Joseph “Joey” Curti tells Popular Science. “And urban areas like Los Angeles can make these more prevalent than they might be otherwise.” (Also: Scienmag.)

“If there were negative consequences in the last 20 years of the decision to legalize marriage for same-sex couples, no one has yet been able to measure them,” said Benjamin Karney, an adjunct behavioral scientist at Rand. Karney, who is also a social psychologist at UCLA, led the report with Melanie Zaber, a labor economist and economic demographer at Rand. They spoke with The Times about what they learned.

“If you look at the United States relative to our peer nations, one thing that’s immediately obvious is we raise much less revenue from the corporate tax than almost any peer nation,” said UCLA’s Kimberly Clausing.

Latino support for Biden and Trump should be measured instead against detailed analysis of both real ballots and exit polls in 2020. And that data is no better than mixed. According to research by UCLA’s Latino Policy & Politics Institute, Latino voters preferred Biden over Trump by a margin of nearly 3 to 1 in some states, such as California and Arizona, and by 2 to 1 in others, such as Texas and Florida.

Dr. Lin Chang, a gastroenterologist and a professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the study supports the long-term benefits of diet in treating IBS. And the study informed her that a low-carb diet, high in protein and fat, could reduce IBS symptoms. “That was new,” she said.

“There has been an explosion of ketamine usage with these kinds of online direct-to-consumer marketing practices,” Dr. David Goodman-Meza, an addiction-medicine and infectious-disease specialist at UCLA, told the Times. “If enough people use a drug, you are going to see a certain proportion that is going to start seeing adverse side effects.”

UCLA neurology professor Josh Trachtenberg was willing to pay for an AI prostate cancer screening, which he feels made a world of difference to his own care … He turned to a urologist at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA who was using Avenda Health’s Unfold AI program. The program more accurately measured the scope of his tumor, which allowed the doctor to get at the cancer cells in surgery while preserving healthy tissue. (Trachtenberg was quoted.)

In March, health care researchers from UCLA and Lehigh University found some nursing homes were extracting substantial profits by overcharging related parties for management fees and rent in particular.