UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Drug deaths among homeless spiked during pandemic | USA Today

“It’s an apples-to-oranges comparison,” said Gary Blasi, a professor emeritus at UCLA law school who specializes in homelessness and evictions. “You are 12 times more likely to be housed in a shelter in New York. And simply being inside allows so much, from a clean shower and good night’s sleep to a small sense of stability and relief from that hopelessness.”

Kevin de León begins last-ditch mayoral campaign effort | Los Angeles Times

With his legislative record and working-class immigrant success story, De León would be leading the race if he were spending like Caruso, said Sonja Diaz, director of UCLA’s Latino Policy & Politics Initiative. “His policy acumen is bar none … whether it’s climate change, pension reform or immigrant rights,” Diaz said.

L.A. school board races differ from years past | Los Angeles Times

UCLA education professor John Rogers suggested that a corner has been turned, partly by circumstance and partly by a decline of support for charters among some leading Democrats in a Democrat-dominated region. “We have entered a Pax Los Angeles characterized by new shared concerns with addressing the great needs created by the pandemic,” Rogers said. “There is much work ahead for the next board, but it need not be as divisive and destructive as in recent years.”

Weather’s unwanted guest: La Niña | Associated Press

Three factors — ENSO, climate change and randomness — are biggest when it comes to the drought, which is itself a huge trigger for massive wildfires, said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. Without climate change, La Niña and bad luck could have made the drought the worst in 300 years but with climate change it’s the worst in at least 1,200 years, said UCLA climate hydrologist Park Williams.

Scientists warned us about monkeypox in 1988 | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

“What we’re seeing now is a result of the greatest achievement in public health. That is the eradication of smallpox,” says epidemiologist Anne Rimoin of the University of California, Los Angeles … “So monkeypox, in all of its iterations, is much less severe than smallpox,” Rimoin says. (Rimoin was also interviewed about monkeypox by Science Friday.)

Using MDMA to treat PTSD | New York Times

Some research indicates that conventional therapy for PTSD tends to be less effective for active-duty military and veterans, around 40 percent of whom drop out of treatment. “With PTSD, a pathological avoidance of triggers — which can include psychotherapy — is a core feature of the disorder,” said Dr. Joseph Pierre, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Communities respond to recent gun violence | CBS MoneyWatch

While surveys find most Americans support a ban on assault-style weapons, none of the 30 states with a Republican-controlled legislature has implemented policy, according to Christopher Poliquin, a professor of strategy at UCLA who has researched gun policy.

Processing mass shootings through the internet | Salon

Even those of us with no personal connection to a gun violence event may feel heartbroken after reading about school children dying, said Dr. Melissa Brymer, director of Terrorism and Disaster Programs at UCLA/Duke National Center for Child Traumatic Stress. “As adults, we believe that we are going to die before our children. There is research that shows adults experience significant levels of profound shock, anger and sadness when children die, especially during mass casualty tragedies. And we are seeing many adults feeling this across the country,” said Brymer.

Trump, Cruz rail against gun control | ABC News

But Adam Winkler, a University of California, Los Angeles, law professor who specializes in gun policy, told ABC News the NRA is still a powerful political force after decades of shaping public attitudes on firearms. “The NRA has been immensely successful at persuading Americans that if you’re feeling in danger, you should have a gun,” Winkler said. (Winkler is also quoted about gun control by NBC News.)

NRA conference is full steam ahead | USA Today

Some of the top national experts on school safety spent much of their time during a Wednesday meeting talking about why the NRA would move forward with its convention, said Ron Avi Astor, an expert on school violence at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It’s going to be a gun celebration,” said Astor, who has been studying school violence since the 1980s. (Astor is also quoted about stopping gun violence by ABC News.)

Biden, student loans and what should be done | Barron’s

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Natasha Quadlin) As President Biden considers canceling at least a portion of federal student debt, scholars and the media have debated the merits of the different approaches he could take. Some have advocated for a full-scale cancellation, arguing that this is the most effective way to rectify the many inequities embedded in higher education finance. Others support more modest proposals, such as canceling a portion of debt balances (in the range of $10,000-$50,000) or excluding high earners from debt cancellation.

Monkeypox vaccine available to some in U.S. | NBC’s “Today”

“We do know that the smallpox vaccine does offer some protection against monkeypox,” Dr. Daniel Uslan, co-chief infection prevention officer for UCLA Health and clinical chief of the UCLA Division of Infectious Diseases, told TODAY. “But that protection is likely greatest in the months to years after the smallpox vaccine is given,” he said. “And, of course, we have not been giving people smallpox vaccine for many decades in this country.”

How many times can you get COVID-19? | NBC’s “Today”

“Even before the virus started to turn into different variants, even with the original strain that was circulating, there were already many documented cases of people getting reinfected,” Dr. Otto Yang, professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases and of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told TODAY.

Reconsidering Paxlovid for lower-risk COVID patients | Reuters

Paxlovid’s emergency authorization stipulates that it should be used only for newly infected people with risk factors, but doctors said many others have sought out a prescription. “We get a lot of requests – maybe somebody is traveling and they want to take it just in case,” said Dr. Tara Vijayan, infectious disease specialist at UCLA Health in Los Angeles. “We are not offering it as a just-in-case.”

Man with autism is first nonverbal graduate of UCLA | KCBS-TV

One by one Woody Brown points to the letters on his writing board, his mom, Mary right next to him to translate what’s on his heart and mind. Brown was diagnosed with autism when he was two years old, and will make history next month when he graduates as the first nonverbal student to not only attend UCLA but to also graduate from the university. The 24-year-old English major earned the university’s highest writing honors.

Gene-replacement therapy helping kids with fatal diseases | New Scientist

Children with some rare genetic conditions who would have once died at just a few years old could now have typical life expectancies due to gene-replacement therapy. “We’re curing kids of fatal diseases. It’s wonderful,” says Donald Kohn at the University of California, Los Angeles. Kohn and his colleagues are trialling a gene therapy — in which disease-causing versions of genes are replaced with normally functioning versions — for leukocyte adhesion deficiency type-1 (LAD-1).

The steep cost of sleep loss | KTLA-TV

“Sleep need should be in the neighborhood of about seven to eight hours. In 2015, the National Sleep Foundation, among other organizations, convened a task force looking at this very question. And we did determine that sleep need and sleep regularity are quite essential,” said UCLA’s Dr. Alon Avidan.

How to keep your body younger than your years | Guardian

But does the cruel loss of oestrogen speed up biological ageing? Perhaps a small amount. Steve Horvath, professor of human genetics and biostatistics at UCLA, says it’s nothing to be alarmed about. “As a reference group, consider men. Men are at a substantially higher risk of mortality than women irrespective of menopausal status.”