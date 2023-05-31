UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

In an independent report on the matter, the UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies estimated that 13% of households might be unduly burdened by freeway tolling in California due to low incomes and travel habits. Michael Manville of the institute said funds from such a program would raise a lot of revenue that “can and should” be used to help low-income drivers and travelers to make sure they aren’t adversely affected by the tolls. (Manville was also interviewed by KTTV-TV and KNBC-TV.)

Asian Americans are the third-largest racial group in Los Angeles, but a new report shows their numbers don’t necessarily translate to political clout. No district has an Asian American majority or plurality, so their votes alone can’t clinch wins for their candidates of choice, according to the report. “Only when Asian Americans vote in coalition with other racial groups will Asian Americans’ preferred candidate win the election,” said Natalie Masuoka, chair of UCLA’s Asian American Studies Department and the report’s co-author.

Few people know the ins and outs of Los Angeles better than frequent AirTalk guest Zev Yaroslavsky, whose new memoir, “Zev’s Los Angeles: From Boyle Heights to the Halls of Power. A Political Memoir.” chronicles his journey from young activist to elected official. The son of Ukrainian immigrants, [UCLA’s] Yaroslavsky has had an enormous impact on Southern California, first as a Los Angeles City Council member, then a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. (Yaroslavsky was interviewed.)

Scott Cummings, a professor of law and legal ethics at UCLA, said some of Lowenthal’s comments that appeared to prejudge the admissibility of Gosnell’s statements were in bad form. But Cummings also said it was clear Connolly filed his motion to disqualify because he had a personal stake in the case. He also dismissed the idea that Lowenthal’s social media posts evidenced bias.

To be diagnosed with seasonal depression, you would have to experience at least two consecutive years in which depression becomes worse during a specific time of year, and seasonal depressive episodes should happen more often than depression that’s not related to seasonal changes. (Interestingly, the majority of people with Major Depressive Disorder don’t have winter depression, said Dr. Michael Gitlin, professor of clinical psychiatry and director of the Mood Disorders Clinic at UCLA.)

Just over 13 years ago, when the draft of the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) was released, debates erupted almost immediately. Many of them centered on the manual’s folding of Asperger syndrome into the autism spectrum disorder definition and concerns that some autistic people would be excluded from services under the new guidelines. In the years since, things on that front have mostly “settled down,” according to Catherine Lord, distinguished professor of psychiatry and education at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“The bottom line here is that we normally see a second bump in flu cases around this time, relatedly to influenza B, which is exactly what you’re talking about here. So, we’re starting to see some of this normal flu activity that we didn’t see for a few years because of the pandemic,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 00:30 mark).

Prediabetes and fracture risk | HealthDay News

For women in midlife, prediabetes before the menopause transition (MT) is associated with increased risk of incident fracture during and after the transition, according to a study published online May 23 in JAMA Network Open. Albert Shieh, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues examined whether prediabetes before the MT is associated with incident fracture during MT and after menopause in a cohort study using data from an ongoing longitudinal study of the MT in diverse ambulatory women in the U.S.

The Korea Daily analyzed the current status of bus stop shade installations in Los Angeles using data from the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies. The table shows the latest results of the institute’s survey of 15,270 bus stops in L.A. County. … “In Los Angeles County, bus riders are predominantly low-income people of color,” said Madeline Brozen, deputy director of the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies, adding, “L.A. bus riders are chronically underserved and exposed to heat while waiting for transit at stops that lack shade shelters.”