UCLA-led research published in Current Biology shows that hummingbirds create a 3D map of their body when neurons in two specific spots of the forebrain fire — as gusts of air touch feathers on the leading edge of their wings and skin of their legs. Receptors on their bill, face and head also work toward this end. (UCLA’s Duncan Leitch was quoted.)

University of California, Los Angeles law professor Richard Hasen — one of the country’s leading experts on election law — has consistently said that nothing in the U.S. Constitution bars a convicted criminal from running for the nation’s highest office. “Legally, nothing changes with Trump’s status as a candidate,” Hasen wrote in his Election Law Blog on Thursday.

But even before the pandemic, doubling up was a common fallback in local Latino communities. A UCLA study released last December concluded that between 2016 and 2020 in L.A. County, Latinos made up 76% of those who self-identified as experiencing doubled-up homelessness. Researcher Melissa Chinchilla, who worked on the report, said this represents a less visible side of the growing Latino homelessness crisis in L.A.

“One thing is they care a lot about what happens in their home country. I think that any policies about economic development, investment, bettering the lives of people back in their community is very important,” said UCLA’s Gaspar Rivera-Salgado (approx. 1:55 mark).