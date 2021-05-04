UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“If each and every person in the United States gave up meat and dairy products on one or more days of the week, ideally, all days of the week, we would save the environment from thousands of tons of carbon emissions,” wrote senior health dietitian Dana Hunnes for UCLA Sustainability.

“We have a pandemic right now, and that is going to lead us to have a mental health syndemic,” says Vickie Mays, Ph.D., a professor in psychology and health services at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, using a term that refer to two interrelated epidemics, or “synergistic epidemics.” “We have to think about what’s necessary to get us back to a place where we’re opening, we’re vaccinated, but that, in addition to those two things, we’re healthy mentally as well,” explains Mays.

In March, researchers from China’s Fudan University published findings on electronic fabric capable of turning clothing into a display screen. They hope to turn their attention to the consumer market next, according to Qibing Pei, a materials scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles who co-authored the study.

(Column by UCLA’s Lynn Vavreck) In recent randomized survey experiments by the UCLA Covid-19 Health and Politics Project, two seemingly strong incentives have emerged. Roughly a third of the unvaccinated population said a cash payment would make them more likely to get a shot. This suggests that some governors may be on the right track; West Virginia’s governor, Jim Justice, for example, recently announced the state would give young people $100 bonds if they got an inoculation.

And some people may be in denial about COVID-19 and don’t believe the disease exists or is of great importance, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. Kim-Farley said public health officials will need to work with behavioral scientists to craft specific messages for people in each of those categories. (Kim-Farley and UCLA’s Julie Elginer were quoted in another Los Angeles Times story.)

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, a number of services that people count on were put on hold -- unfortunately, this included therapeutic and educational services for those with autism, according to a new study. To determine this impact, UCLA’s Center for Autism Research and Treatment distributed a national survey between April 15 and May 1, 2020. “Our first significant finding was that indeed these individuals and their families were in fact profoundly impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions,” said study author Carly Hyde, a graduate student researcher in UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health.

Dr. Helen Lavretsky, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles, said finding ways to cope with anxiety and other stressors is important to maintaining good physical health. “Chronic stress is probably the biggest contributor to disorders of aging, such as heart disease, depression, Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia,” said Lavretsky, who co-authored an American Heart Association report on the connection between mental and physical health.

“So often, people who struggle with social anxiety often see themselves as having to perform for someone else, and have really high standards of what they need to do to be worthy enough of a good connection or showing up at a social event. So, really letting go of rules and expectations of yourself can be such a liberating start,” said UCLA’s Jenny Taitz (approx. 31:45 mark).

At the gas station, prices are up more than 22% from a year ago. Leo Feler, a senior economist at UCLA, said gas prices fell so low last year that it put some oil producers out of business. Production still hasn’t caught up as drivers hit the road again. ”They’re as high as they were right before the pandemic,” Feler said of gas prices.

And many people are heading out of the pandemic with clarified or altered expectations for their lives, partly because the coronavirus exposed their mortality. “It shined a light on that death wasn’t necessarily going to happen when you’re 88 years old,” said Hal Hershfield, an associate professor of marketing and behavioral decision making at the UCLA Anderson School of Management who studies long-term decision making. “It could happen sooner.”

But that doesn’t mean people who don’t react to the vaccine severely are less protected, said Dr. Joanna Schaenman, an expert on infectious diseases and the immunology of aging at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. While the symptoms of illness are undoubtedly part of the immune response, the immune response that counts is protection, she said. “That is preserved across age groups and likely to be independent of whether you had local or systemic side effects or not.”

“Each individual measurement was obtained by treating Venus as a giant disco ball. We illuminated Venus with a giant flashlight, the radar at Goldstone, and observed the reflections as they swept over the surface of the Earth,” said UCLA planetary astronomy professor Jean-Luc Margot, who led the study published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Around the same time, Jeung saw that Kulkarni’s A3PCON, a coalition of community organizations in Los Angeles led by Asian and Pacific Islander Americans, was already starting to track anti-Asian hate incidents via a Google form. “We started to notice there was, in fact, a pattern,” said [Manjusha] Kulkarni, who is also a lecturer in UCLA’s Asian American studies department. “It was right then that I got the call from Russell that they were thinking of approaching the California attorney general’s office.”

While African Americans are 8% of Culver City’s population, they constitute 21% of residents arrested by Culver City’s police department, according to an analysis by UCLA professor Kelly Lytle Hernandez of arrests between Jan 1. 2016 through July 15, 2018.

“During the count, it was Latino communities that were having really high rates of infections and deaths, which also definitely impacted the way in which people view the priority of a census,” said Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas, director of research for the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative at UCLA. “When your community is dying, you don’t really care so much about participating in the census.”

Most animals sleep, too, says Jerome Siegel, a psychiatrist at the University of California, Los Angeles, but in ways that are just about as varied as the animal kingdom itself. These variations include duration and depth of sleep, and even how it works in the brain.

“In the last few years, we’ve come to understand the complex set of drivers working toward killing off the glaciers in high-mountain Asia. It’s not just carbon dioxide and the associated warming but also [at lower elevations] black carbon emissions from biomass burning, belching taxis, a massively growing population and, starting in the mid-1800s, [at higher elevations] dust,” said UCLA’s Thomas Painter.

“That is a huge red flag because that could not have happened randomly,” said Fola May, a gastroenterologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Did they preferentially pick Black patients to be in the study and to get the NP colonoscopies?”

“For this work, we were looking at collision data from 2013-2017. And what we find is that Black victims are overrepresented in fatalities across every mode of transportation. And this is disproportionate to their population,” said UCLA’s Madeline Brozen (approx. 14:15 mark).

“I’ve had so many conversations with him over the years. One of the most consequential philanthropists and civic leaders in the city’s history. I put him up there with the Huntingtons and the Chandlers; the others who helped make this city what it is today,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky (approx. 18:05 mark).