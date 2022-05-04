UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

New omicron variants emerge | Los Angeles Times

The emergence of BA.4 and BA.5 means “that Omicron is still very much alive and well, and seeking ways in which it can evolve to be even more transmissible,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert with the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

What other rights may be questioned by Supreme Court? | USA Today

LGBTQ rights could be especially vulnerable, UCLA Law School professor Cary Franklin said. The draft opinion’s arguments for rejecting Roe — that it’s not mentioned in the Constitution or deeply rooted in history — also could be applied to marriage equality and consensual same-sex intimacy, she said. “That raises some real questions about whether this court is going to go further and start to question its LGBT rights precedents,” Franklin said. (Franklin was also interviewed about the future of abortion access in California by KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk.”)

California faces dangerous heat, extreme drought | Los Angeles Times

“Last year, one thing that made the fire season especially active [was] the extreme heat waves that occurred across the West during summertime,” [UCLA’s Park] Williams said. “So we’re in a similar situation this year, where we’re going into summer with extremely dry conditions, but we don’t yet know whether there are going to be more record heat waves this year. That’s why there’s still a lot of uncertainty in how the fire season is actually going to play out.”

What Americans get wrong about Cinco de Mayo | CNET

US citizens of Mexican descent overwhelmingly supported the Union, according to David E. Hayes-Bautista, director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at the UCLA School of Medicine. They voted for Abraham Lincoln, and many served in the Union army, navy and cavalry. News of the decisive victory in Puebla “electrified Latinos in California, Nevada and Oregon into redoubling their efforts to defend freedom, equality and democracy in both the United States and Mexico,” Hayes-Bautista told CNET. (Hayes-Bautista was also quoted about Cinco de Mayo by KCET-TV.)

Bringing high-speed Internet to Black, Latino areas | Capital & Main

At UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Initiative, director of research Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas also gave the county plan positive reviews. He argues the county can overcome its lack of expertise in internet service provision with its plan to partner with private firms. He also said that the county’s entry into the market could bring down costs and improve service, especially if it offered plans to higher income customers.

Getting bachelor’s degrees from community colleges | EdSource

These degree programs are an important tool to center racial equity in higher education, according to Cecilia Rios-Aguilar, the associate dean for equity, diversity and inclusion at UCLA’s Graduate School of Education and Information Studies. She is researching community college baccalaureate degree programs as a professor of education at UCLA. She said her research shows that students are embracing the programs, and they are getting jobs with good wages when they finish. “We have to advocate for the most underserved students in our system,” Rios-Aguilar said.

Do animals self-medicate? | Discover

“[T]he behaviours they’re seeing and describing are certainly consistent with self-medication,” says Dan Blumstein, a professor in Ecology at UCLA, who was not involved in the study. “The novel thing I thought about this was using camera traps and acquiring all this hidden information, things that are occurring out there that people aren’t seeing, and then suggesting that this is consistent with self-medication.”

Supreme Court leaker could face prosecution | New York Post

UCLA law professor Adam Winkler said that although leaking the draft “would not violate any law in and of itself,” the way it was obtained may have been illegal. “It could have been hacked,” he said. “If that’s how it came out, that is a federal crime.”

State laws in a post-Roe world | PolitiFact

“If the court holds that there is no federal constitutional right to an abortion, there will doubtless be fights in many states that have abortion restrictions, both as to whether the state constitution protects the right to abortion, and as to how the state laws should be interpreted,” said Eugene Volokh, a law professor at UCLA.

5 signs you’re taking too much vitamin D | Insider

The body can get vitamin D naturally from sunlight and foods like liver, but most people are deficient due to spending time indoors (and the fact that liver isn’t a fan-favorite food), said Dr. Zhaoping Li, the director of the University of California, Los Angeles’ Center for Human Nutrition.

Nearly half of undocumented Californians go hungry | Sacramento Bee

A UCLA study last year found that about three in four Latinx immigrants surveyed felt they would be prevented from gaining legal U.S. immigration status if they used government benefits — a fear that might scare off those who could be most in need.