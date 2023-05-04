UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“If you look at the long-term year-by-year trend in snowpack overall in California, we’re still getting the big years, but we’re also getting a lot more really bad years,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and The Nature Conservancy, in an online presentation. “The variability of that snowpack definitely has increased in recent years.” (Swain was also quoted by ABC News.)

It wasn’t until 1920 that a group of screenwriters, angry over reductions in their wages, took to form the Screen Writers Guild, according to the Writers Guild Foundation website. … But as Howard Suber, professor emeritus at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television and co-founder of the UCLA film archive, told TheWrap, “It wasn’t much, kind of a social club.” (Also: UCLA’s Tom Nunan was quoted about the writers’ strike by CNN.)

“These queer independent films are revolutionary voices and stories that are crucial to the survival of the queer community and its histories,” said Todd Wiener, curator of the UCLA Film and Television Archive, which restored most of the films being screened at the Wexner. … The UCLA archive collaborated with Outfest — the world’s largest LGBTQ+ film and media organization — to create the Outfest UCLA Legacy Project and introduce and reacquaint audiences to landmark queer-produced and themed works through “Pioneers of Queer Cinema.”

Hal Hershfield, a professor of marketing, psychology and behavioral decision-making at UCLA’s Anderson School of Business, explained he recently worked with Acorns on a project to increase sign-ups for an auto deduction savings account. They offered potential users the option of enrolling in plans to save $150 per month, $35 a week or $5 a day. “What we found was there was a (four-fold) increase in enrollment when the savings account was framed as $5 day, and these were in small base rates. It was about 28% of people who enrolled when it was framed as five bucks a day,” Hershfield said.

“I think if that’s used as an opportunity to get a lot more police in schools, more dogs to sniff students, more metal detectors, more video cameras to surveil students, more guns that teachers or other people carry on, that’ll be a mistake in my mind,” said Ron Avi Astor, professor at the Luskin School of Public Affairs at UCLA, adding that “people will feel justified in really fortifying our schools into little mini prisons.”

It’s known as xylazine. It’s a horse tranquilizer commonly referred to on the street as “tranq” and becoming more and more pervasive here in Southern California. … Dr. Matt Waxman, a clinical professor of Emergency Medicine at UCLA, says it’s showing up in his ER. “[The patients] are not breathing even if we give them that reversal agent,” Dr. Waxman said. Waxman says at the ER, patients are showing up with necrotic or dead skin, affected organs, wounds that have the appearance of flesh-eating disease.

Dr. Zhaoping Li, professor of medicine and chief of the division of clinical nutrition at the University of California, Los Angeles, says she doesn’t think drugs like tirzepatide or semaglutide are the solution to the obesity epidemic. ... People must learn healthy eating habits for long-term weight loss, she says. “I really don’t think we can help our patients just with a prescription — giving it to them without doing the fundamentals,” Li tells TODAY.com.

“The fetal intervention team at Boston Children’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital have successfully devised another in utero procedure that may be very impactful in a specific group of patients diagnosed with vein of Galen malformation,” said Gary M. Satou, M.D., FAHA, the director of pediatric echocardiography at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and co-director of the UCLA Fetal Cardiology Program and who was not involved with the study. (Also: New York Post.)

The Sun could lose a little mass as it expands, which would make the Earth move slightly away and may allow it to avoid engulfment, says Smadar Naoz, an astronomer at UCLA. “Whether or not the Sun will engulf the Earth is quite controversial,” she says. “But it wouldn’t matter because it will no longer be our beautiful Earth with an atmosphere and oceans. Earth may survive, but not the Earth that we know and love.”