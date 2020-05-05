UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Russell Johnson, a curator of history and special collections for the sciences at the UCLA Library, says that he created this intimate collection “from scratch.” Originally slated for a career in behavioral neuroscience, Johnson ended up in library school instead, where he studied the history of neuroscience and medicine. “I fell in love with cataloguing,” he says.

Sharon Dolovich, a professor of law at UCLA, criticized the decision to cut phone and email communication for inmates. ”As a matter of public policy it is totally unacceptable,” said Dolovich, who spearheads the UCLA Covid-19 Behind Bars Data Project. ”The people who are running these institutions are being paid by the people to administer public institutions, and lives are at stake. In no other context would we say that state officials can just shut down information and access to members of the public that are in danger.”

Lisa Dabby sees fear in the patient’s eyes. They are wide and bugged out. The pupils are haloed in white. Brow beaded with sweat, the patient sits in street clothes, alone on a plastic chair in a tent set up in a driveway, a makeshift emergency room. Dabby takes her stethoscope and hears a crackle inside the lungs. She is a doctor in the ER at UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica. She treats patients who might otherwise die from unexpected trauma and illness.

Meanwhile, as the COVID-19 death toll rose, with first responders and healthcare workers among the victims, UCLA epidemiologist Anne Rimoin was not about to wait around for government support for something she thought could help crack some of the mysteries of the coronavirus and save lives. So she launched the effort on her own. (UCLA’s Grace Aldrovandi is also quoted. Rimoin was also interviewed on CNN).

Even if you include deaths from other causes that might be tied to a bad economy, “I don’t think there is a great data-driven argument that any recession is likely to cause the same amount of death as we are currently seeing from COVID-19,” said Dr. David Eisenman, director of UCLA’s Center for Public Health and Disasters. “That would have to be examined, but that’s my hypothesis.”

[Elyse] Conley and other UCLA medical students joined forces in March to begin collecting donations of protective gear, volunteering at food banks and offering child care to healthcare workers as schools and day-care facilities shuttered indefinitely... UCLA’s program now provides about 700 hours of baby-sitting services weekly for children of essential workers, Conley said. The service is offered for free, but families can pay the students if they wish.

But an SEC case might not be the slam-dunk it appears, said James Park, a law professor at UCLA. That’s because the SEC and Musk agreed to amend the decree in April 2019, and a language change could protect Musk this time.… “Tweeting about stock price is not necessarily about the financial condition of the company, and it’s possible it doesn’t fall within the more specific settlement,” Park said.

One of 68 trial sites for the study was UCLA, with its hospitals Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood and UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica, said Dr. Otto Yang, the university’s lead investigator on the remdesivir trial. Yang said between five and 10 people were given the drug, but it’s not known exactly how many or who were administered the treatment. “It’s certainly a step in the right direction,” he said of the study. “It clearly is not a magic bullet that is a cure for the disease. The results, of course, are preliminary and we don’t have the full picture.”

“Once you get beyond the problems with connectivity and access to hardware, then you begin grappling with some of the deeper questions,” says John Rogers, Director of UCLA’s Institute for Democracy, Education, and Access.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Dr. Jeffrey Klausner) In most states, we now have enough information to say that the strictest measures can be relaxed. California offers a good example. A review of the data shows that in mid March, when the state instituted severe restrictions on social contact and personal movement, the pace of SARS-CoV-2 infections had already begun to decline.

Dr. Alice Chen says all this isolation may cause our social skills to get seriously rusty. While we are averting one danger, we may be unsuspectingly creating another. Chen is the former executive director of Doctors for America. She’s also an adjunct clinical assistant professor at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and an internal medicine physician. She argued that, just like any muscle, our social skills need to be constantly flexed and strengthened.

“The way this crisis has played out, much of this unemployment has been concentrated among this already vulnerable group,” said Till von Wachter, a UCLA economics professor who worked on the study. What’s more, these workers unemployment benefits will be on average lower because they have lower prior earnings, he said.

But Jeffrey Klausner, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, suggested that a mix of restrictions on mouth-to-mouth contact, regular screening of clients and sex workers for disease symptoms, regular cleaning and vigilant personal hygiene, and disclaimers about the risks of prolonged personal contact with a stranger, could potentially sufficiently mitigate risks.

Researchers at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and colleagues have found that adding a drug once commonly used to treat schizophrenia to traditional radiation therapy helped improve overall survival in mice with glioblastoma, one of the deadliest and most difficult-to-treat brain tumors… “While radiotherapy is one of the few treatments that prolong survival in glioblastoma patients, radiation alone does very little in treating the disease in our models because we are dealing with highly aggressive tumors,” said the study’s senior author, Dr. Frank Pajonk, a professor of radiation oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and a member of the Jonsson Cancer Center.

“The consensus among scientists is that climate is unlikely to substantially suppress Covid-19 on its own during the summer of 2020 because we will still have a population that is almost completely susceptible to the virus,” biologist Marta Shocket of the University of California, Los Angeles, told reporters. As a result, any seasonal reduction “won’t have as big of an effect.”

By the end of May or into mid-June, [UCLA’s Dr. Robert] Kim-Farley expects that places that have effectively maintained physical-distancing measures will see significant reductions in the numbers of cases. He also suspects that, around this time, there will be enough capacity to offer tests for the virus and antibodies — to determine whether people may have some immunity — to meet the demand.

Randall Kuhn, a demographer and sociologist with the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health who specializes in the demography of vulnerable populations, said the biggest concern for the Latino population is that many are working in jobs that have been deemed “essential.” “People working in food preparation, food service grocery stores, whatever it might be because that’s the job they can get because they are in poverty,” Kuhn said.

“Racism can make people sick,” said Gilbert Gee, a public health professor at UCLA. “As in, literally, sick.”

“Almost like visiting a biosphere or something where you’re all agreeing to go into this enclosed environment, make the movie and then come out of it,” said Tom Nunan, a professor at the School of Theater, Film and Television at UCLA.

“Chest pain, headache, severe abdomen pain, difficulty with urination. Any symptom that you have that is worrisome and getting worse instead of better over time should absolutely be checked,” said UCLA’s Dr. Mark Grossman.