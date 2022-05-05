UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Abortion rates in the U.S. declining for years | USA Today

An increase in the number of Americans who have health insurance, brought on by the passage of the Affordable Care Act of 2010, is also thought to have contributed to the drop in abortions because more people had access to both health care and insurance that paid for contraception. The cost of birth control for women decreased and the use of birth control increased, said Dr. Linda Rosenstock, a UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor of health policy and management. “Birth control went from representing more than 20% of all out-of-pocket health care costs down to 3%,” she said.

Transferring from community college to elite universities | Washington Post

Of new undergraduates at UCLA every fall, more than a third are transfers. Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, vice provost for enrollment management, said UCLA’s transfer program aims to provide access for underrepresented communities. “It is a part of the university’s ethos and spirit,” she said. “The public understands that not every student graduates from high school ready for college. Students mature academically at different rates. Also, the lived experiences of students don’t always allow them to go straight from high school to college.”

America’s blue-red divide about to get starker | The Atlantic

Lynn Vavreck, a political-science professor at UCLA, told me she believes that attitudes about cultural change and American identity have already emerged as the principal point of separation between the parties, displacing the New Deal economic issues that dominated for decades after the Great Depression and World War II. But Vavreck says a decision overturning Roe will keep abortion and other social issues center stage and cement the transition toward a polarized politics focused on cultural differences.

How soon can you get pregnant after stopping birth control? | CNET

If you’re considering stopping birth control for any reason, it’s important to understand your reproductive system so you aren’t shocked by a pregnancy or disappointed that it didn’t happen immediately. “I tell my patients not to stop their birth control until they’re ready to get pregnant,” says Dr. Leena Nathan, an OB-GYN at University of California, Los Angeles Health. Whether it’s the IUD, the pill or another birth control method, most people return to their normal fertility “pretty much immediately.”

From Roe to Amber Heard: The state of women in America | USA Today

While the Met Gala may seem like a harmless celebration of fashion and celebrity, UCLA gender studies professor Juliet Williams says the spectacle can also reveal hypocrisy. “You can celebrate women at the Met Gala, but if you are also telling them they can’t control their own reproduction, it’s not celebration, it’s objectification, pure and simple,” she says.

L.A. mountain lions becoming inbred | National Geographic

Some of these indicators — observed between December 2019 and December 2020, both as part of standard research efforts and roadkill necropsies — appear in the lions throughout the metropolitan area and its outskirts. Prior to this study, only one cat had been observed in the region with a kinked tail, in 2019. “We’ve just reached a tipping point genetically,” says Audra Huffmeyer, a postdoctoral researcher in conservation biology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a National Geographic Explorer. (UCLA’s Seth Riley is also quoted.)

Can these glasses prevent motion sickness? | NBC’s “Today”

While [UCLA’s Dr. Elizabeth] Ko had never heard about glasses like these before, she said that they claim to work by creating an artificial horizon in the vision as the liquid in the circle shifts with the movements of the vehicle, which, as a result, resynchronizes the eyes with the balance system. Though Ko is dubious of their efficacy, she said, “Big picture: This is a non-drug, low-risk, low-cost intervention, so I wouldn’t discourage my patient with motion sickness from trying this.”

Meat lovers’ guide to plant-based meat | Consumer Reports

While protein is essential, the average American gets plenty. Much of it does come from meat, which raises concerns, says Dana Hunnes, PhD, a dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. She says meat protein is inflammatory, which could make tumors grow faster and pose other health issues. That suggests that getting more protein from plants could be a good thing. Some of that could come from faux meats — or from beans, lentils, tofu, nuts, and nut butters.

College students and sexual health on campus | Parents

At UCLA, gender diverse care is prioritized more than at some other American universities. Under student-specific health insurance, hormone therapy and gender-affirming care is available for those who wish to take advantage of those services. The university’s Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center has been recognized as a LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign Healthcare Equality Index.

Affirmative action bans led to fewer Black, Hispanic doctors | HealthDay News

State bans on affirmative action have prompted a precipitous decline in the number of U.S. medical students from racial/ethnic minority groups, a new study finds. “We know that a more diverse physician workforce leads to better care for racial- and ethnic-minority patients,” said lead researcher Dr. Dan Ly, an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of General Internal Medicine and Health Services Research at the University of California, Los Angeles. “But we have made such poor progress in diversifying our physician workforce.”

California offers medical assistance for undocumented immigrants over 50 | CNN (Spanish)

“This is opening the door, a door been closed for so many years,” UCLA’s Dr. Michael Rodriguez said (approx. 1:10 mark).

Can California quickly provide more abortion services? | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

“There are a number of bills working their way through the legislature in Sacramento, and they do a range of things. One of the focuses of the bills is expanding the number of providers in California,” said UCLA’s Cary Franklin (approx. 2:55 mark).

Latest on the war in Ukraine | CNN

“The Russians would clearly like to take the … steel plant before May 9. It seems that Putin would like to announce a victory on May 9, and the last remaining part of Mariupol that the Russians haven’t taken yet is this steel plant. So they look like they’re trying really hard to make that happen, so that Putin, on May 9, can say that the Russians now have completed the takeover of the land bridge that will link the Donetsk Oblast to Crimea,” said UCLA’s Daniel Treisman.

UCLA professor’s COVID column hits home in China | South China Morning Post

An article by a Chinese-American public health expert calling for Beijing to change its zero-Covid policies has been circulating widely on Chinese social media. Zhang Zuofeng, a professor at the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California Los Angeles, published an article in late March on the social media platform Meipian saying the city should allow home quarantine and rapid antigen tests, rather than conducting rounds of mass PCR testing, which increase the risk of cross-infection.

Origin of Cinco de Mayo celebrations in U.S. | KABC-TV

Dr. David Hayes-Bautista is a proud native of California, a demographer epidemiologist focusing on Latino health. He is a distinguished professor of medicine and the director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at UCLA. In 2012, he wrote “El Cinco de Mayo: an American Tradition.” He admits, before 2010 his own knowledge and observance of the holiday was different.