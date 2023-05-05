UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and today UCLA held its annual mental health summit: WOW 2023. WOW stands for ‘wisdom of wellness’… “It is so important for us to have these conversations around mental health because suicide is the second leading cause of death for people 10 to 14, and 20 to 34. That is something that can be prevented by talking about it, and that’s what the WOW Summit did today,” said UCLA’s Meera Varma.

“Loneliness is a subjective experience. And it can arise when people want more connection than they have. So, anything that makes us want more connection can make us lonely, if our level of connection doesn’t rise to meet that desire,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Karney (approx. 2:40 mark).

​​HARP – or Heliophysics Audified: Resonances in Plasmas — is a new collaboration between NASA and UCLA that trains citizen scientists to identify and categorize auditory translations of space weather events. Emmanuel Masongsong, program manager at UCLA’s SPACE institute, says the goal is to aid scientists in better understanding what’s going on in the upper atmosphere — so they can apply that knowledge to real-world situations.

The history of Cinco de Mayo | San Diego Union-Tribune

It is thanks to the rigorous work of scholars such as Dr. Hayes Bautista, distinguished professor and director of the UCLA Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at the David Geffen School of Medicine, that we know about the important role played by the Mexican juntas patrióticas in California, not only in commemorating historical dates, but also in defending the interests of an active Latino community. They developed an effective form of community organization and leadership.

“When it takes a decade of really massive economic growth in this state for housing production to catch up to the prerecession levels, that says as much about the depths of our production crisis as it does about some kind of recent victory,” said Michael Lens, a professor of urban planning and public policy at UCLA. Lens did point to some policy changes, including those governing accessory dwelling units, as positive steps. “Some of this is the result of smarter policy,” he said, “but it’s also a really slow rebound.”

As people have flocked to Bluesky in recent weeks, the platform has been hit with a problem as old as the internet: nudity. … For Sarah T. Roberts, faculty director at the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, Bluesky’s challenges in tackling the wave of nudes highlights a naivety around user behavior. “Once again, a platform comes to market and acts surprised when users try to game and break things, and when they post nudity,” she says.

Her nondenominational church is called Center of Hope, which is located in Inglewood — a diverse, cultural city in Los Angeles County. Tolson wants Hollywood to become more inclusive. … According to the Hollywood Diversity Report 2022, published by the University of California, Los Angeles, people of color made up only 30% of Hollywood directors and 32% of film writers in the 2020-21 season. State lawmakers hope their proposal changes that, and small production studios are key.

Cultural historical knowledge can help tame current and ongoing race-based trauma for the trip participants, according to Dorothy Chin, a psychology researcher at UCLA who is consulting on this year’s trip. “With lack of understanding of actual history, you’re tied to these notions of inferiority,” said Chin. Knowing how and why one’s people have arrived where they are today can help dispel those harmful stereotypes, she said.

Artist and scholar Amalia Mesa-Bains, who is at work on a book about Valdez for UCLA’s Chicano Studies Research Center, says she believes that Asco’s works were collectively made and that conflicts over credit could make museums “hesitate in acquiring important works because they live and die by provenance.” She says the conflict has other repercussions. “What makes me really sad is that the Chicano movement has a history of collaborative groups,” she says — such as the Royal Chicano Air Force out of Sacramento. “That was so important. ... So when you end up years later tearing it apart in this way, it doesn’t just hurt the people involved, it hurts the values of our movement.”

Even without the Confucius Institutes, many universities still offer comprehensive Mandarin curricula. Last fall, UCLA offered two elementary Chinese classes, each with the capacity for 100 students, who can continue through Advanced Chinese for International Business and Readings in Chinese Literature… In the standard Mandarin spoken in China, for instance, baba — father — is pronounced with an emphasis on the first syllable, said Hongyin Tao, a professor of Chinese language and linguistics at UCLA. But in Taiwanese Mandarin, the second ba sounds stronger. “It’s something people joke about,” Tao said.

“This is a historic moment really for UC and for UCLA,” said Sylvia Hurtado, a professor of education at UCLA, and special assistant to the UCLA chancellor on Latinx issues. She said the pandemic gave rise to concerns that the university fell short of fully supporting students who were the first in their families to go to college — often Black, Latino, and Native American students. The university administration came through with funding for more support, including the hiring of more faculty of color. The funding that’s been identified is enough to hire 15 full-time faculty but that could increase, Hurtado said, as university deans are persuaded to put up half the funding for some of those positions.