UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Researchers at the University of California Los Angeles say the future of air quality in this state doesn’t have to be bleak. They’ve laid out a plan in a study to cut greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution by 2050, while preventing approximately 14,000 premature deaths caused by air pollution-related illnesses, which can include respiratory, cardiovascular diseases and neurological problems. “It doesn’t need to take a global pandemic to create cleaner air and healthier lives,” said one of the study’s lead authors Yifang Zhu. “Climate action directly benefits people at a local and regional scale by creating cleaner air. The public health benefits are both immediate and long-term, and we can save the economy billions each year.”

Developers should take heed of the long-term effects of the pandemic, said Dr. Richard J. Jackson, professor emeritus in the Department of Environmental Health Sciences at the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has studied transit and development. “I wouldn’t make any big development decisions right now,” said Dr. Jackson, who is a former officer in the Epidemic Intelligence Service at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I think this is where risk communication becomes so important for the United States, for the world. We’re all dealing with this. And we can look to other countries and how they’ve managed it as well…. Everyone is tired of staying home, but the risk of getting the virus hasn’t changed,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed on CNN).

Common misconceptions that Pacific Islanders are Asian can muddy the data, said Ninez Ponce, director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. So can variations in how hospitals classify Pacific Islanders, half of whom identify with another race. But after controlling for a shortage of tests and other variables, Ponce and two other UCLA researchers concluded that the rate of infection in Pacific Islanders “is at least twice that of the state rate, and likely to be nearly three times as high.”

However, as Professor Cindy Fan of the University of California, Los Angeles, pointed out in an article in 2017, “urban hukou in the largest cities where migrants actually live and work remain out of reach.” The reason can be gleaned from the hierarchical nature of the reform plan that’s based on the principle of “fully removing barriers for peasants to settle in towns and small cities, reducing restrictions on settling in medium-sized cities in an orderly fashion, setting reasonable criteria for obtaining hukou in large cities, and strictly controlling the population size of megacities.”