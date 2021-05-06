UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

How can I persuade my loved ones to get the COVID-19 vaccine? | Los Angeles Times

“If something becomes stigmatized, people become reluctant to admit that they’re part of that ‘problem’-causing group so the situation actually becomes exacerbated,” said Dr. Chandra Ford, a professor of community health sciences at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. Ford recommends trying to make appropriate resources available for your loved ones based on their specific concerns and letting them make their own informed decision.

The latest on the pandemic | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“It’s really terrific. I think everybody is to be congratulated, both for stepping up and getting vaccinated — so we’ve got about 40% of the California population [that] has been vaccinated. Obviously we want to get that higher, but terrific so far. And the fact that people have been still maintaining to doing the public health measures like the physical distancing, wearing their mask indoors, things like that,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 1:00 mark).

Will summer see a ‘travel window’ before fall infections rise? | CNBC

Dr. Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said she thinks there is “a real chance at a summer with much lower rates of disease, however, it means we all have to pull together and do our part” by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, social distancing and practicing hand hygiene.

This is what vaccinated people need to know now that herd immunity is unlikely | Well + Good

“About 60 percent of the California population has probably been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus either through having had disease before or having been vaccinated,” [UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer] says. “[California] may be progressing toward that point where we’re starting to see something like herd immunity.”

Why successful Asian Americans are penalized at the workplace | Los Angeles Times

(Written by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) The onslaught of anti-Asian hate during the pandemic has caused Asian Americans to speak out against the vicious attacks and blatant racism. It has also forced people to confront less violent forms of discrimination, such as implicit bias and stereotypes that have long been used to hold Asian Americans back in the workplace.

How — and why — academic researchers are taking on anti-Asian hate | LAist

The news in March that six women of Asian descent were among the eight people killed by a gunman in Atlanta reverberated throughout Asian American communities in the United States. It hit UCLA doctoral student Eunhee Park especially hard. She was born and raised in South Korea, like several of the women killed in Atlanta. … “If you’re being harassed, and you’re a Chinese American lawyer, do people think, Well, you’re a person that needs help? Or are we going to say, Oh, you’re fine,” said Edward Dunbar, a professor of psychology at UCLA who studies the psychology of hate. (UCLA students Jianchao Lai and Nox Yang were also quoted.)

Why some Asian families are hesitant to discuss racism | CBS News

“The model minority myth is saying that society is looking at you positively, even though you experienced this,” said Min Zhou, a professor of sociology and Asian American Studies at UCLA. “So it must be on the individual level, it can’t be society’s fault, so you just have to tough it out.”

Deepening drought holds ‘ominous’ signs for wildfire threat in the West | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

Those hazardous conditions are the result of drier, hotter weather and accelerated vegetation drying due to a warming climate, combined with more than a century of fire suppression, that has left many forests with treacherous amounts of built-up fuel. Those two factors are now amplifying each other, says Daniel Swain a leading climate scientist at UCLA and the Nature Conservancy.

Heat is the deadliest aspect of climate change. It’s turning some underserved LA neighborhoods red hot | KCRW-FM’s “To the Point”

But Stephanie Pincetl says, “Trees don’t grow well in this region. So you must create conditions that are hospitable in the urban environment for those trees to survive.” She’s a founder of the Center for Sustainable Communities at UCLA, and she advocates denser zoning in some places, surrounded by trees to provide shade for parks, playgrounds and sidewalks.

How reforming qualified immunity could transform policing in America | WBUR-FM’s “On Point”

“Qualified immunity is a doctrine that the Supreme Court created in 1967. At the time, they called it a good faith immunity for constitutional violations. But now the way the court has defined qualified immunity, it protects government officers, including law enforcement, from damages, civil damages. So it doesn’t apply to criminal cases, unless an officer has violated what the court calls clearly established law,” said UCLA’s Joanna Schwartz.

With COVID-19 declining, these other issues could determine if Newsom is recalled | Los Angeles Times

At the very least, California’s economic recovery is expected to be robust in 2021, and unemployment is expected to steadily decline, according to a forecast released by the UCLA Anderson School of Management in March. Economist Jerry Nickelsburg, who directs the forecast, said he expects the state’s recovery to outpace the rest of the nation, driven in large part by growth in technology, manufacturing and construction.

UCLA biomedical library gets $2M gift from alumna’s estate | Associated Press

The University of California, Los Angeles biomedical library received a $2 million donation from the estate of Irla “Lee” Zimmerman Oetzel, who earned three degrees from UCLA, including a doctorate in psychology in 1953, the school said. … “Lee’s bequest reflects her professional background and appreciation for her time spent conducting extensive research in the biomedical library, both as a student and in recent years with intermittent reference requests,” said Virginia Steel, UCLA’s Norman and Armena Powell University Librarian. (Also: KABC-TV, City News Service and MyNewsLA.)

The Trump decision turned content moderation into Shark Week | The Atlantic

“Here we are in 2021 and the biggest judgment coming down the pike in the news cycle is one from Facebook’s made-up court,” remarked Sarah T. Roberts, an assistant information-studies professor at UCLA who researches content moderation, when we spoke yesterday. “That’s weird.” (Also: UCLA’s Eugene Volokh was interviewed by KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk.”)

Could your headache be dangerous? 5 signs to watch for | National Public Radio

Don’t get too focused on the pain level of your headache, cautions Peter Goadsby, a UCLA neurologist and president of the American Headache Society. … “People have a common misconception that if it feels really bad, you’re going to die or something dreadful is always happening, and that’s just wrong,” Goadsby says. He notes common headache disorders — such as migraine, his specialty — can cause terrible pain but aren’t necessarily suspicious.

One bone fracture increases risk for subsequent breaks in postmenopausal women | Medical Xpress

Current guidelines for managing osteoporosis specifically call out hip or spine fractures for increasing the risk for subsequent bone breaks. But a new UCLA-led study suggests that fractures in the arm, wrist, leg and other parts of the body should also set off alarm bells. A fracture, no matter the location, indicates a general tendency to break a bone in the future at a different location, said Dr. Carolyn Crandall, the study’s lead author and a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. (Also: Scienmag.)

Didn’t get enough sleep? Here’s how to survive the day, according to doctors | Mic

The other thing is that because your body is working with little rest, you don’t want to tax your energy, and metabolizing sugar asks the body to do a lot of work. “Eating lighter clean meals is key to not have the body expend additional energy to digest,” says Kien Vuu, a Los Angeles-based physician, professor of health sciences at UCLA, and author of the recent book, “Thrive State: Your Blueprint for Optimal Health, Longevity, and Peak Performance.”

The origin of Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the U.S. according to a UCLA scholar | KABC-TV

Dr. David Hayes-Bautista is a proud native of California, a demographer epidemiologist focusing on Latino health. He is a distinguished professor of medicine and the director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at UCLA. In 2012, he wrote “El Cinco de Mayo: an American Tradition.” He admits, before 2010 his own knowledge and observance of the holiday was different.