Can endangered vaquita porpoise avoid extinction? | National Public Radio

The gray porpoise — known for its small size and characteristic black markings around its eyes and mouth — only lives in the northernmost part of Mexico’s Gulf of California, where fishing has brought the species to the brink of extinction. But research now finds that, genetically speaking, there is still hope the vaquita population can recover … “Our results show a major impact of the gillnet mortality rates,” says UCLA researcher and study co-author Chris Kyriazis, who developed the team’s simulations. Even with an 80% reduction in gillnet deaths, chances for the species’ survival plummet, he says. (Also: Reuters, New York Times, CNN, Guardian, BBC News, Daily Mail, MSN, Agence France-Presse, KPBS San Diego, International Business Times, New Scientist, National Geographic, Gizmodo and ScienceDaily.)

Drought: Getting water back will be harder than ever | Los Angeles Times

The American West is in the hottest and driest 23-year period in at least the last 1,200 years, said Park Williams, a UCLA climate scientist. Thanks to a combination of higher temperatures and insufficient rainfall, the soils of southwestern North America were more parched between 2000 and 2021 than in any other 22-year stretch since the 800s, surpassing a similarly arid period in the late 1500s, Williams and his colleagues reported in a study published this year in Nature Climate Change. (Williams is quoted.)

Can blue states create havens for abortion rights? | Christian Science Monitor

Such cross-border actions would open up a new front on the abortion battlefield, says Cary Franklin, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and an expert on reproductive rights and gender issues. She describes interstate-abortion legal action as “unsettled law” that has the potential to spawn many court cases. “The irony is that [the Supreme Court’s] decision is going to create so much more controversy, and so much more confrontation, and so many more court cases,” she says. “The states are now going to be at war with one another.”

Abortion bans may inhibit doctors’ advice to patients | Guardian

“Largely because of the politicization of obstetric and abortion care, the public sees these as two very different and separate things,” when in fact, “pregnancy management and pregnancy termination are very interconnected,” said Dr Kavita Vinekar, assistant professor at the University of California Los Angeles school of medicine and a fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health. “A lot of the skills we use in obstetrics are directly related to the training we receive in abortion care.”

Measuring ‘brain age’ to guide stroke care, recovery | Healthline

Dr. Kambiz Nael, a professor of radiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA says the use of technology like radiomics could present a new opportunity. “With advances in image processing, improved computational power, and artificial intelligence, imaging-derived radiomics can open a new window of opportunity to extract hidden information beyond human limited visual system. This study has taken a first step in this direction, although we need further validations. I’m cautiously optimistic about the utilization of radiomics and big data for future outcome assessment and risk stratification,” he said.

What does Cinco de Mayo celebrate? | NBC News

“Back then, when Latinos here got the news that French were stopped at Puebla, it electrified the population, and propelled them to a new level of civic participation. Latinos joined the Union army and navy and some went back to Mexico to fight the French,” [UCLA’s Dr. David] Hayes-Bautista told NBC News. “For Mexicans in the U.S., the Civil War and the French invasion of Mexico were like one war with two fronts. They were concerned about France, which sided with the Confederacy, being on America’s doorstep.”

Supreme Court: Chaining the U.S. to an imagined past | HuffPost

“Alito’s argument about how the common law treated abortion is also remarkably weak,” Adam Winkler, a constitutional law professor at UCLA Law School, tweeted on Wednesday. “Nearly all the evidence that he cites shows that *pre-quickening* (about 16 weeks), abortion was not criminalized.”

Longevity diet: More nuts, less red meat | Healthline

Even switching from a Western-style diet at age 60 increased average lifespans by more than eight years. “While for many, this may seem like a groundbreaking study, for me, this is a confirmation,” said Dana Ellis Hunnes Ph.D., MPH, a clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, who was not involved in the analysis. “But, that’s a really great thing! We want confirmation of positive and healthful results, not flip-flopping.”

Legal experts fear Roe just the tip of the iceberg | Spectrum News 1

“Roe is the decision that the federal constitution protects the right to abortion, and the constitution doesn’t use the word ‘abortion’ — it doesn’t list most kinds of rights, it’s pretty skeletal,” Cary Franklin, a professor at UCLA Law School and Faculty Director of the Center on Reproductive Health, Law, and Policy, told Spectrum News. “But it uses words like ‘liberty’ and ‘equal protections’ and over time the court has interpreted the liberty cause of the Constitution to protect certain fundamental rights.”

Cinco de Mayo part of a deeper story | NPR’s “All Things Considered”

This is Kelly Lytle Hernandez. She’s a professor of history at UCLA and author of a new book called “Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire and Revolution in the Borderlands” … “So I grew up in San Diego, Calif. And, oh, gosh, you know, I don’t know if I remember a lot about Cinco de Mayo outside of a couple school festivals, maybe a couple of things at local fairs. As a child, you know — a regular African American kid growing up in the borderlands — I witnessed a lot of what was happening around the border and immigration and border policing as I was growing up,” Hernandez said.

Community organizations work to expand health care | San Diego Union-Tribune

That data shows that central-region residents are least likely of any other HHSA region in the county to have a usual place to go when sick or needing health advice, according to the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. Southeastern San Diego specifically has the second-highest proportion of residents with no health insurance — 12.2 percent — in the central region.

Latinos contribute $2.7 billion to U.S. GDP | Forbes Mexico

In an interview with Forbes Mexico, [UCLA’s Dr.] David Hayes-Bautista, who studied engineering and medicine at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), shared his thoughts on Latino power and the significant contribution made by the community to the economy of United States, which he said should not go unnoticed. (Translated from Spanish.)