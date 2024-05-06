UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Jason De León has spent years studying undocumented migration and border concerns, trying to understand why people would leave their homes in search of new ones. The reasons can include climate change, poverty and violence, and in his newest book, Leon dives into clandestine border crossings like never before.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jessica Cobian, Heidy Melchor and Sebastian Cazares) When Angelenos voted in this year’s California primary, an important group was left out: speakers of Latin American Indigenous languages such as Zapotec and K’iche’, which are not among the 19 languages in which L.A. County provides voting materials. It’s a particularly concerning oversight in Los Angeles. Our city has the largest population of Native American and Indigenous peoples of any city in the United States — and their omission has serious implications for inclusion.

“For Mexicans in the U.S., the Civil War and the French invasion of Mexico were like one war with two fronts. They were concerned about France, which sided with the Confederacy, being on America’s doorstep,” David Hayes-Bautista, professor of medicine and director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at the University of California Los Angeles, told NBC News. The tradition of celebrating Cinco de Mayo has continued in Los Angeles without interruption since 1862, according to Hayes-Bautista, although the original reason and the history have gotten lost. (Also: UCLA’s Gaspar Rivera Salgado was quoted by La Opinión.)

Hammer Director Ann Philbin got the celebrity treatment Saturday night as a host of arts and culture luminaries, including Jodie Foster, Mark Bradford, Hilton Als, k.d. lang, Lari Pittman and Will Ferrell, took to the stage at the museum’s gala to sing her praises as she prepares to retire after 25 years. (Philbin was quoted.)

A new study by UCLA housing researcher Shane Phillips found that while inclusionary zoning is deeply flawed, there are ways to design the policy to maximize its benefits. Phillips used a simulator developed by UC Berkeley’s Terner Center for Housing Innovation to predict how much both market-rate and low-income housing inclusionary zoning would produce. He looked specifically at Los Angeles’ Transit Oriented Communities program, which incentivizes developers on a voluntary basis to build housing around bus and train stations. (Phillips was quoted.)

The hourlong documentary follows Ballantyne and Mia Derisso, both part of the First Star UCLA Bruin Guardian Scholars Academy, a college prep program for foster youth that provides support, mentorship and access to one of the state’s premier universities. For one month every summer, the teens live on the UCLA campus, building a community, studying and envisioning what life could be like as a college student.

The debacle affects some more than others. Agnes Cesare, a college counselor at UCLA Community School, said she was worried about its effects on students from low-income families or racial minority groups — the ones the new form was meant to help.

Noncompetes have become a “major public health concern,” according to Mariko Sakakibara, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Management. Hospitals may use noncompete agreements as a way to ensure health-care workers stay at their location, and don’t go to work for competitors or become a competitor by starting their own practice, Sakakibara said.

“The largest earthquakes this year were the magnitude 7.5 Jan 1 2024 Noto Peninsula event in Japan and the magnitude 7.4 Apr 2 2024 16 km S of Hualien City event in Taiwan,” Jonathan Stewart of the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, told Newsweek. “These are both notable events, but the number of global events thus far this year has not been unusually large or small,” added Stewart, who is an expert in earthquake engineering.

That could be a model for other efforts around the country, said Colleen Callahan, the co-executive director of UCLA’s Luskin Center for Innovation, who has researched state approaches to climate justice spending. Environmental advocates have voiced concern that the federal Justice40 guidelines are too vague and its benefits difficult to track. Local initiatives like Ithaca’s could help ensure federal funding actually reaches communities most affected by climate change, Callahan said.

Kent Wong, a labor attorney with the UCLA Labor Center, told LAist there’s been a lot of violence on the public transportation system, which is a grave concern for both riders and the workers whose lives and safety are on the line.